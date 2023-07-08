Creighton Finishes Third in 2022-23 Division I-AAA ADA All-Sports Trophy Standings





OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Athletics finished third in the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association All-Sports Trophy standings for 2022-23, marking its best performance in the past 20 years. The recognition was announced Thursday, with CU finishing behind only Pepperdine and Xavier of the 98 Division I schools that do not sponsor football. In previous years, the Division I-AAA All-Sports Trophy was awarded solely based on the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. As of 2022-2023, only DI-AAA ADA recognized sports were included in the score. Those 21 sports are baseball, (m/f) basketball, (m/f) cross country, (m/f) golf, (m/f) lacrosse, (m/f) soccer, softball, (m/f) swimming , (m/f) tennis, (m/f) court (indoor and outdoor) and women’s volleyball. Creighton earned points in four sports for his team finishes at the NCAA Championships, men’s soccer (NCAA semifinalists), men’s basketball (NCAA quarterfinalists), women’s basketball (NCAA first round), and women’s volleyball (NCAA first round). The 206 accumulated points helped Creighton tie for third place of the 2012–13 campaign, last as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. All but 50 of CU’s 206 points came from the men’s sports, trailing only Gonzaga’s 165 points. Now in its 22nd year, the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association’s mission is to strengthen initiatives common to its Division I-AAA membership (the 98 Division I institutions that do not sponsor football), particularly aspects related to their major basketball programs. For more information on the Division I-AAA ADA, visit www.div1aaa-ada.com. The Division I-AAA ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 58th year. For more information about NACDA and the 18 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, visit www.nacda.com. I-AAA position since 2003-2004 Year 1st Place 2nd Place 3ed Place 2022-23 Pepperdine Xavier Creighton 2021-22 Pepperdine Providence Xavier 2020-21 Deventer Pepperdine High point 2019-20 No prizes awarded (Covid) 2018-19 Deventer Pepperdine Portland 2017-18 Deventer Wichita state Pepperdine 2016-17 Deventer Pepperdine Providence 2015-16 Deventer UCSB Gonzaga and the state of Wichita 2014-15 Deventer Providence Pepperdine 2013-14 Deventer Providence St John’s 2012-13 Deventer Wichita state Creighton 2011-12 Pepperdine U.C. Irvine St John’s 2010-11 Deventer U.C. Irvine Iona 2009-10 Deventer St John’s U.C. Santa Barbara 2008-09 Deventer U.C. Irvine Boston 2007-08 Deventer Pepperdine Oral Roberts 2006-07 U.C. Irvine UCSB Pepperdine 2005-06 Pepperdine Cal State Fullerton Santa Clara 2004-05 Pepperdine Deventer American 2003-04 Pepperdine Deventer Providence Creighton also finished 90th in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup All-Sports Standings, the fourth best score for the Bluejay Athletic Department since that standings were introduced in 1993-94. Creighton was 84th in 2012-2013, 86th in 2021-22 and 87th in 2004-05 ahead of this year’s show. 2022-23 LEARFIELD Director’s Cup Standings Year WITH Finish CU points total 2022-23 90 206 2021-22 86 223 2020-21 162 89 2019-20 No booths due to COVID-19 2018-19 155 100 2017-18 138 125 2016-17 95 212 2015-16 125 137 2014-15 158 98 2013-14 126 125 2012-13 84 233 2011-12 91 208 2010-11 114 150 2009-10 236 25 2008-09 181 73 2007-08 142 114 2006-07 151 100 2005-06 N/A (listed Top 100 only) 98 2004-05 87 189 2003-04 132 123 2002-03 110 158 2001-02 171 70 2000-01 127 115 1999-00 174 60 1998-99 107 70 1997-98 169 20 1996-97 166 61.5 1995-96 186 40.5 1994-95 164 52.5 1993-94 131 81

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/7/7/creighton-athletics-creighton-finishes-third-in-2022-23-division-i-aaa-ada-all-sports-trophy-standings.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos