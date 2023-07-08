Grateful to Thomas to Take Over JMU Women’s Tennis Program | James Madison

Tyson Thomas missed being head coach. He missed scheduling a workout. He missed leading his own team.

It had been four years since he led the University of Nebraska-Omaha as the men’s head coach, and the urge to run his own program returned. He had spent time at the University of Virginia as a volunteer assistant and a year at UPenn as an assistant, but they were not the same thing.

As Thomas headed into the summer, the return to the head coaching role became a reality when he accepted the position at St. Josephs.

But once he realized James Madison’s position was open, Thomassoon jumped on it. Why? He had missed the Shenandoah Valley, just as he had missed coaching.

After spending a few years with UVA, I fell in love with the area and the natural beauty of the area in this part of Virginia, Thomas said. But anyway, [I] become more aware of the potential that lies within JMU. Then, especially as I got to know more coaches and learned more about the athletic department, it turned out to be an even better opportunity than I realized.

Thomas was named the sixth coach in JMU women’s tennis history on Thursday morning, succeeding Shelley Jaudon, who accepted the same job at Kentucky in late May.

But the Columbus, Neb., native believed his long history as an assistant coach will help him when he returns to running a program. Thomas said that as an assistant, his job was to help develop a program toward the goal the head coach had set.

Having served in nearly every role within a college tennis program, player, volunteer assistant, assistant and head coach, Thomas has a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed. And he’s ready to use his past experience with the Dukes.

As an assistant, I do my job well when the head coach does well and the team does well, Thomas said. In order to return to that head coaching role, it is up to me to chart the course for the team and help create the culture, philosophy and values ​​that are the pillars of our program.

While Thomas will make his own mark on the JMU program, he’s no slouch in inheriting. Under Jaudon’s leadership, the Dukes won two Colonial Athletic Association championships, entered their first two NCAA Tournaments, and placed second in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last spring.

Thomas repeatedly mentioned the success Jaudon and her staff have brought the Dukes, but he also has his own vision of what the Dukes will look like on the field in the future.

Part of that vision is to build on the success of the past and another part is that its players enjoy competing.

I’m really excited about building something that’s a progressive and innovative program, Thomas said. We need to do a lot of things right initially, in terms of building the right culture and making sure our values ​​are there. I want our players to train incredibly hard, but I want them to enjoy every step of the process, which ultimately manifests in being able to compete freely with a real sense of joy.

And as Thomas works to instill his culture within the JMU program, playing prepared without added pressure is something Duke’s newest coach is striving for.

At the end of the day, if they are well prepared and compete freely and with a sense of joy and really enjoy the moment, then I consider myself successful, said Thomas. The gains and losses will come naturally, but we know we’re putting in the right amount of work to get there.

Aiming to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament for him, it won’t be the first time Thomas has helped guide a team well into the spring. While employed by Virginia, Thomas helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2022 quarterfinals and saw Emma Navarro win the NCAA singles title in 2021.

That coupled with Thomas’s knowledge of the area to build the Dukes into a tennis powerhouse was something that caught JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne.

The culture of the JMU women’s tennis program is strong and we are excited to have Tyson on board to lead our student-athletes into the future, Bourne said in a statement. Given his coaching experience at the University of Virginia, his knowledge and ability to recruit in this state and region will be very helpful to our program.

With Thomas ready to take over his second program within two months, there is a lot of work to be done. He’s working on moving from Philadelphia, but he’s also excited to hit the field with the current JMU team.

And when the season rolls around, the excitement of a game hasn’t diminished from Thomas, who himself was a veteran player at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The butterflies are still there, even when he’s on the sidelines coaching his side.

I still feel the same sense of excitement on match day as I do while warming up and getting ready for a big game as I did as a player, said Thomas. I consider myself incredibly lucky and I am very grateful to be given this opportunity to lead JMU and build something special.