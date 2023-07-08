Ice hockey is for everyone!





FIH President Tayyab Ikram took part in a number of events and meetings in various European countries at the end of June. His journey started with the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, where hockey was on the program as a demonstration sport for that time. On this occasion, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding between FIH and Special Olympics on behalf of FIH. He also met the chairman of the German Olympic Committee, Thomas Weikert, with whom he had very fruitful conversations. On behalf of FIH, I would like to thank Special Olympics for working with us to advance the development of hockey for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It is no coincidence that the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding comes as FIH celebrates its Inclusion and Diversity Day today and hockey made its first appearance at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this year. Hockey is for everyone!, said President Ikram. The next day he went to Poland where he attended the Hockey National Association General Assembly and presented the recently launched FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy. Sustainability was also a central theme. The FIH President also had the honor of meeting the Mayor of Gniezno, Micha Powaowski, with whom he had a very constructive and insightful exchange of views. Being in Poland ahead of the Eurohockey5s Championship qualification for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup, he interacted with the players of the participating teams. I had such a great exchange with the players! I always find it so inspiring to listen to athletes. Their input is absolutely necessary to improve and develop our sport, he stated afterwards. The next step was the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, where the Dutch women were crowned FIH Hockey Pro League champions for the third time in four editions! He personally presented the winner’s trophy to the victorious team. And he went even further by one FIH Excellence Trophy to the dominant Dutch to congratulate them on their impressive successes in all top events Olympic Games, FIH Hockey World Cup, FIH Hockey Pro League, Euros since many years. In the Netherlands, he also met Michael Vogel, Chief Executive Officer of Tencate Grass, to discuss the progress of dry field production and other sustainability initiatives. KNHB chairman Erik Klein and former captain and hockey star Teun de Nooijer were also present. The Hockey at the Best League guided President Ikram to his next destination: Antwerp, Belgium. That gave him another chance to introduce the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy, this time to all Pro League countries gathered in the Belgian city for a workshop. He also attended Pro League matches at the stadium. In both Pro League venues, the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, a combined women’s and men’s event that Belgium and the Netherlands will co-host, was a topic during his meeting with the Minister of Sports of Flanders, Belgium, Ben Weyts and the Mayor of Amstelveen , Tjapko Poppens.

