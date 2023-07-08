Denison Swimming & Diving claims the third most Scholar All-America honors in DIII





GRANVILLE, Ohio (July 7, 2023) The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) named 29 swimmers and divers from Denison University to the Individual Scholar All-American Team for the 2022-23 season, which ranks third in NCAA Division III and first in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The defending champion Denison women’s swim and dive team finished the 2022-23 campaign with a total of 19 Scholar-Americans, including 15 first-team honorees, leading all women’s teams in NCAA Division III. Denison’s men’s team, meanwhile, followed with a total of 10 selections and eight first-team members. To be named to the First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must earn a minimum GPA of 3.50 and compete in their respective national championship. Second-team selections also achieved a GPA of 3.50 or higher and met the “B” time standard for the national championship or competed in a diving zone qualifier. In addition, the CSCAA selected 714 teams for the Scholar All-America Team for the Spring 2023 semester, and both the Denison men’s and women’s swim and dive teams again made the grade. Teams were selected based on their spring 2023 team point averages and represent 17,445 student-athletes. The Denison women posted a GPA of 3.59 while the Big Red men’s team finished at 3.29. During Head Coach Greg Parini ‘s tenure as leader of the Big Red, the women’s team is elected to the Scholar All-America team each year, while the men have earned the honor 35 times. Gentlemen

Connor Brown (2nd Team) – Finance & Economy

Luke Conrads – Health, exercise and sports studies

Patrick Dale – Economy

Tyler Distenfeld – Biology

Brendan Downey – Health, exercise and sports studies

Gavin Jones – Economy & Communication

Richie Kurlich – Biology

Aidan Lane – Health, exercise and sports studies

Christian McIntire (2nd Team) – Data Analysis

Max Soy – Health, exercise and sports studies Women

Emma Bardelman – Global health

Christina Crane – Psychology

Amber Croonquist – Biology

Tara Culibrk – Psychology

Natalie English (2nd Team) – Finance & Economy

Phoebe Ferguson – Health, exercise and sports studies

Emily Harris – Economy

Christine Johnson – Health, Exercise & Sports Studies & Theater

Rebecca Martin (2nd Team) – Biology and Health, Exercise and Sports Studies

Lu Si Minnich (2nd Team) – Finance & Economy

Claire Fashionable – Global health

Maria Mrosko (2nd team) – Biology

Maya Palmroe – Data analysis and math

Annie Pfeufer – Data Analysis and Computer Science double major

Emma Pritchett – Journalism

Savannah Sargent – Health, exercise and sports studies

Grapes Thielking – Biochemistry

Taryn Wisner – Psychology

Esme Wright – Biology & German CSCAA individual edition

CSCAA team release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denisonbigred.com/news/2023/7/7/womens-swimming-and-diving-denison-swimming-diving-claims-third-most-scholar-all-america-honors-in-diii.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos