Matches between England and Australia, format and TV channel for the next match
Clare Connor has made short shrift of anyone who thinks England’s and Australia’s women’s teams should not compete for the Ashes.
The two sides have competed against each other since the 1830s, but it wasn’t until 1998 that they adopted the nickname Ashes that the men’s team has used since the 1980s.
Ahead of a special event at Lords to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Ashes, the former England captain was asked to comment on those who believe the Ashes title should only be used in men’s cricket.
Then it shouldn’t be the men’s World Cup, because that’s what we played first, Connor said. Women played the first ever World Cup in 1973, another of the amazing things pioneer Rachael Heyhoe-Flint did and the first men’s World Cup was played in 1975.
It shouldn’t be the Ashes and the Women’s Ashes, it should be the Mens Ashes and Women’s Ashes in the same way as all other tournaments.
The series continues today with the third T20.
How does the Ladies Axle work?
The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series, combining 20-over, 50-over and Test cricket. The women play a single five-day Test, a change from previous years where a four-day Test was played, as well as three one-day internationals and three T20s.
The series uses a points system, with a test win worth four points (two points each if a tie), and each ODI and T20 win worth two points (one point each if a tie is drawn).
England still have a chance to regain the Women’s Ashes after Australia’s resounding 12-4 win in 2022.
Women’s Ashes fixtures and full schedule
- Test match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 22-26 June (Australia won by 89 runs) Australia 4 England 0
- 1st T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1 July, 6.35pm (Australia won by four wickets) Australia 6 England 0
- 2nd T20I, The Oval, London, 5 July, 6pm (England won by three runs) Australia 6 England 2
- 3rd T20I, Lords, London, 8 July, 6.35pm 2 points available
- 1st ODI, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 12 July, 1pm 2 points available
- 2nd ODI – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, July 16, 11am 2 points available
- 3rd ODI – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, July 18, 1pm 2 points available
No grounds in the north of England have been selected, with Headingley and Old Trafford (both hosting the Ashes Tests) missing.
Which British TV channel shows Women’s Ashes?
Live coverage
Every match of the Women’s Ashes series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, on the Cricket and Main Event channels, except for the first T20 International on 1 July which was shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Sky experts include Nick Knight, Isa Guha, Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Mark Butcher, Charlotte Edwards, Lydia Greenway, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Charles Dagnall.
TV highlights
Highlights from all matches are available on Today at the Test on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer, from 7pm after each matchday.
Radio coverage
Test Match Special has ball-by-ball coverage of the entire series on 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. The BBC uses the commentary and expert team enlisted for Messrs Ashes Jonathan Agnew, Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summaries Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie , Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley, with Andy Zaltzman returning as scorer along with Melinda Farrell, Henry Moeran, Melissa Story, Emily Windsor, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss and Alex Blackwell.
What is the history of the Women’s Ashes?
There were 18 Test-only series of the Women’s Ashes, held sporadically from 1934 to 2011, Australia winning seven, England four and the rest drawn.
The multi-format aspect was introduced in 2013 with England winning the first Ashes to use the new points system.
The series has been squeezed into a shorter period of time so as not to clash with The Hundred, which begins on August 1.
What is England’s record in the Women’s Ashes?
Australia have the better record in the Women’s Ashes over both guises, with 10 wins to England’s six. Eight of the 24 series have ended in a draw, although only one of these draws has happened after expanding to all three formats.
England have won just one of three Ashes series played on home soil since 2013, and only three of 12 series hosted in England, one less than Australia in total.
The last four Women’s Ashes have seen Australia take three wins and one draw, with England taking the last test win on their 2013-14 tour when they triumphed 10-8. England endured a miserable trip Down Under during the final Ashes series in 2022 when they were well beaten, not winning a single win in the three formats and only taking four points, drawing two from the Test and two thanks to washouts.
