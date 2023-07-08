Everything Phil Steele said about Auburn football heading into the 2023 season





For the second season in a row, Auburn Football finished below .500 last fall. A five-game losing streak in the heart of the season and the firing of Bryan Harsin have tarnished the Tigers 2022 campaign. This season, however, the Tigers are breaking new ground with first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, who returns to the SEC after winning at least eight games in each of his four seasons with Liberty. According to college football forecaster Phil Steele, the Auburn-Freeze marriage could be on good terms in its first year. Here’s everything Steele, who has published one of the most accurate preseason magazines for 26 years, said about Auburn and the SEC. Attacking prediction With eight starters returning to the Tigers offense, more stability (and options) at quarterback, a strengthened offensive line, and former Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery taking on the role of offensive coordinator, Steele predicts Auburn’s offense will improve. After averaging 379 yards per game and 24.8 points per game in 2022, Steele predicts a jump to 391 yards per game and 29.2 points per game. Defensive Prediction Auburn has added a handful of transfers to his defensive unit, especially along the front lines. The addition of four Power 5 transfers to the defensive line is intended to help the Tigers’ offense, while four line backer transfers are tasked to replace Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe. At the back, Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James return as one of the top cornerback tandems in the league. With Ron Roberts coming over from Baylor to lead the Auburn defense and nine returning starters, Steele expects another improvement with the Tigers allowing 23.5 points per game compared to 29.2 points per game in 2022. Forecast for 2023 To the delight of Auburn fans, Steele not only expects a winning season for the Tigers, but also predicts that Freeze will avoid the hotseat with his team to buy the leadership from himself and associate head coach Cadillac Williams. Where will the Tigers land in SEC West? Despite expecting Auburn to improve across the board in 2023, Steele sees the Tigers finish sixth in the SEC West, which is led by Alabama, while Mississippi State trail behind. How do Auburn’s positional units rank in the SEC? Quarterbacks No. 13 Running Backs No. 5 Receivers No. 12 Attack line No. 9 Defense Line No. 8 Linebacker No. 9 Defensive Backs No. 4 Special Teams No. 8 Which Auburn players made the Steele preseason All-SEC team? First team none Second team RB Jarquez Hunter, DB Jehemiah Pritchett Third Team K Alex McPherson, P Oscar Chapman, KR Brian Battie Fourth team none

