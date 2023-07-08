Andy Murray’s Wimbledon tennis data turned into NFT artwork





Historic Wimbledon tennis tournament champion Andy Murray has teamed up with digital artist Refik Anadol to launch an official Wimbledon art NFT on Ethereum. The data-driven digital art project, The Exposition, was created using 18 years of Andy Murray’s Wimbledon data, including his two Grand Slam victories at the prestigious tennis tournament in 2013 and 2016, alongside unique motion-capture sessions. The project is billed as the world’s first fusion of digital art, sports and data science. The open edition NFT went on sale earlier today via manifold.xyz which coincides with Murray’s second round match at Wimbledon 2023, and will be available until July 16. Produced with Web3 consultancy FAN3, the NFTs cost $147 each. Murray was eventually eliminated from the tournament on Friday. For The Exposition, developers created a unique algorithm that uses millions of statistics inputs along with motion, audio, and visual data. The resulting bursts of color represent the drama, rivalry and championship victories of Murray’s ongoing Wimbledon career, according to the project description. According to the drop page, the artwork re-imagines how high-performance sports data can be understood and enjoyed in a striking visual way. Excited to collaborate with Wimbledon and Refik Anadol Studio on a data-inspired digital art project involving every match I’ve ever played at Wimbledon, Murray wrote Twitter. Holders of The Exposition can unlock future opportunities, including exclusive access to purchasing a physical print edition of the NFT produced by Avant Arte as a way to further blend the physical and digital worlds. More collaborations between Murray, Wimbledon and Anadol have also been confirmed in the coming months. The creators have captured Murray’s data from his last Wimbledon run with the aim of using it for future work. Anadol, the creator of the award-winning Unattended exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) featuring algorithmic art on a massive video wall, will act as a consultant for the inaugural Wimbledon NFT collection before collaborating on the next phase of the project. Murray was previously the subject of Wimbledon themed NFTs in 2021, some of which linked to physical video screens showing footage of one of his tournament wins. The NFTs were created by WENEW, a startup co-founded by NFT artist Mike Beeple Winkelmann, featuring the rarest NFT selling for nearly $178,000. Stay up to date with crypto news and get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

