Tennessee adds Jaime Barajas as assistant men’s tennis coach

Chris Woodruff

A decorated former standout tennis student and veteran coach at the collegiate and professional level, Jaime Barajas(pronounced: HIGH-may Buh-RAH-hoss)was announced by the head coach as the next assistant coach for the Tennessee men’s tennis programFriday.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jaime to Tennessee,” said the head coach James McKie said. “The experience he will bring to our program is invaluable and we look forward to seeing him continue to help our program succeed.”

Most recently, before arriving in Knoxville, Barajas worked as an independent contractor with the United States Tennis Association from 2019-22, working with some of the top junior tennis players in the country along with transition professionals.

His main duties included on-field coaching, analyzing scouting reports, serving as a batting partner, and overseeing strength and conditioning workouts as needed.

Barajas coached ATP professional Brandon Nakashima, who reached an ATP world singles ranking of No. 43 in October 2022. Led by Barajas at the 2022 San Diego Open, Nakashima won the title at the ATP 250 event in his hometown by defeating from Marcos Giron (ATP 49) for the 21-year-old’s first career title. Nakashima climbed from just outside the top 200 in the ATP rankings to No. 43 while coached by Barajas.

During the 2021-2022 season, he served as an assistant coach for the University of the Pacific men’s tennis program.

“I want to thank Chris (Woodruff) and James for their trust and this opportunity,” said Barajas. “I am beyond grateful to be joining such an experienced and well-coached team. I can’t wait to get to Rocky Top and begin this new journey.”

Barajas played four years with Utah State, from 2014-18. He finished his collegiate playing career with a total of 46 wins in his senior season at Utah State and his efforts were duly rewarded with All-Mountain West honors in both singles and doubles.

Going 25-11 in singles and 21-12 in doubles as a senior during the 2017-18 season, he finished his career with the Aggies as the winningest player in program history, recording 152 combined singles (89) and doubles (63). ) wins.

He went undefeated in conference play at the No. 1 singles spot as a senior (6-0), recording four wins over nationally ranked opponents to help push the Aggies to Mountain West’s regular season and 2018 conference tournament championships.

During his junior campaign in 2016–17, he became the first Aggie in program history to be ranked nationally in singles, coming in at No. 123 in the ITA preseason poll. He went on to post an 8-4 record in the No. 3 singles spot and was 13-10 in overall dual singles action, landing each of those matches in the top-three lineup slots. Barajas recorded double-digit wins in doubles for the second consecutive year, going 16-13 and 14-11 in doubles matches. In 2017, he won Mountain West Player of the Week honors twice.

As a sophomore in 2015–16, Barajas was named Mountain West Player of the Year after posting a 24–9 singles record, including a 15–7 record atop the singles lineup. Among his 24 singles wins was his win over Boise State on March 19, 2016, which was the program’s first-ever win over the Broncos. On the double courts, he recorded an overall record of 17-8, including a 14-6 in doubles.

As a freshman during the 2015 double season, Barajas set the school record for singles wins in a season, going 25–10 in singles that year for the Aggies. He was 14–5 at the No. 5 singles lineup spot in 2015. After a 4–1 week at the start of his first career double season, Barajas earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors on January 28, 2015.

Born in Woodland Hills, California, Barajas graduated from Utah State with a BS in General Health Studies. Son of Jaime and Lourdes Barajas, he speaks fluent Spanish.