Sports
Tennessee adds Jaime Barajas as assistant men’s tennis coach
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jaime to Tennessee,” said the head coach James McKie said. “The experience he will bring to our program is invaluable and we look forward to seeing him continue to help our program succeed.”
Most recently, before arriving in Knoxville, Barajas worked as an independent contractor with the United States Tennis Association from 2019-22, working with some of the top junior tennis players in the country along with transition professionals.
His main duties included on-field coaching, analyzing scouting reports, serving as a batting partner, and overseeing strength and conditioning workouts as needed.
Barajas coached ATP professional Brandon Nakashima, who reached an ATP world singles ranking of No. 43 in October 2022. Led by Barajas at the 2022 San Diego Open, Nakashima won the title at the ATP 250 event in his hometown by defeating from Marcos Giron (ATP 49) for the 21-year-old’s first career title. Nakashima climbed from just outside the top 200 in the ATP rankings to No. 43 while coached by Barajas.
During the 2021-2022 season, he served as an assistant coach for the University of the Pacific men’s tennis program.
“I want to thank Chris (Woodruff) and James for their trust and this opportunity,” said Barajas. “I am beyond grateful to be joining such an experienced and well-coached team. I can’t wait to get to Rocky Top and begin this new journey.”
Barajas played four years with Utah State, from 2014-18. He finished his collegiate playing career with a total of 46 wins in his senior season at Utah State and his efforts were duly rewarded with All-Mountain West honors in both singles and doubles.
Going 25-11 in singles and 21-12 in doubles as a senior during the 2017-18 season, he finished his career with the Aggies as the winningest player in program history, recording 152 combined singles (89) and doubles (63). ) wins.
He went undefeated in conference play at the No. 1 singles spot as a senior (6-0), recording four wins over nationally ranked opponents to help push the Aggies to Mountain West’s regular season and 2018 conference tournament championships.
During his junior campaign in 2016–17, he became the first Aggie in program history to be ranked nationally in singles, coming in at No. 123 in the ITA preseason poll. He went on to post an 8-4 record in the No. 3 singles spot and was 13-10 in overall dual singles action, landing each of those matches in the top-three lineup slots. Barajas recorded double-digit wins in doubles for the second consecutive year, going 16-13 and 14-11 in doubles matches. In 2017, he won Mountain West Player of the Week honors twice.
As a sophomore in 2015–16, Barajas was named Mountain West Player of the Year after posting a 24–9 singles record, including a 15–7 record atop the singles lineup. Among his 24 singles wins was his win over Boise State on March 19, 2016, which was the program’s first-ever win over the Broncos. On the double courts, he recorded an overall record of 17-8, including a 14-6 in doubles.
As a freshman during the 2015 double season, Barajas set the school record for singles wins in a season, going 25–10 in singles that year for the Aggies. He was 14–5 at the No. 5 singles lineup spot in 2015. After a 4–1 week at the start of his first career double season, Barajas earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors on January 28, 2015.
Born in Woodland Hills, California, Barajas graduated from Utah State with a BS in General Health Studies. Son of Jaime and Lourdes Barajas, he speaks fluent Spanish.
|
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/7/7/mens-tennis-tennessee-adds-jaime-barajas-as-mens-tennis-assistant-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennessee adds Jaime Barajas as assistant men’s tennis coach
- Turkey’s Erdogan to host Putin in August
- ‘Lagaan’: British actress set to return to Bollywood after 22 years
- Travel Tech Show 2023: Key Pillars
- Donald Trump lambasted by former CIA chief for classified documents in new political ad
- TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Artistic Director Tim Bond Leaves Company | News
- Compher says goodbye, Zadina’s contract is terminated
- Metaverse Featured at IFA 2023 Innovation Media Briefing
- Healthy Eating Every Day | Community
- A huge volcano may destroy the resorts of Tenerife, which was hit by 112 earthquakes in just one day | world | News
- Biden urges Xi to tread carefully as China depends on US investment
- PM Modi to lay the groundwork for infrastructure projects worth 6,100 crores in Warangal today