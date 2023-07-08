Booking platforms prepare for cricket travel rush as demand during World Cup peaks, ET TravelWorld

Major sporting events, including global sports tournaments, contribute significantly to the hotel and lodging business in India. The symbolic relationship between sport and hospitality is changing India’s tourism landscape.

With cricket being an immensely popular sport in India with the rise in popularity of IPL and the country also hosting the next ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India, the stakes are even higher for fans to witness matches at the stadium in numbers .

Since the announcement of the schedule for the World Cup, cities across India, particularly Ahmedabad, hosting the finals and the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match, have seen significant pent-up demand for accommodation.

Among other sports, the emergence of new competitions and the popularity of major global events are driving increased demand for hotels and accommodation in different price ranges in multiple cities and an increase in bookings.

Multiple cities hosting the Cricket World Cup are preparing to cope with the surge in attendance and increasing demand for lodging options, while hospitality players and travel agencies across India are also putting together special packages for October and November 2023.

Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced it will add 500 new hotels in host cities in the next three months to meet the expected surge in booking demand as cricket fans prepare to celebrate one of India’s highly anticipated sports tournaments. The new hotels will be strategically located near the stadiums, providing easy access for cricket fans.

The air is already palpable with excitement, with hotel rates rising three months ahead due to increased demand in host cities. OYO said it also witnessed a significant increase in demand during the tournament.

As tourists choose to avoid hilly terrains around NCR due to frequent landslides and a blockage of traffic, people look to Goa, Kerala and even Maharashtra this monsoon. Digital travel platform Agoda recently revealed that there were five times (410%) more travel searches during the monsoon period (June-August) compared to 2019.

In addition, the price of flight tickets to host cities around match days has also increased significantly, indicating a prosperous run for the entire tourism and hospitality industry. On the match dates, airfares increased 2-3 times, while rates for 4 and 5 star hotels increased as much as 10-15 times. Even 3-star and lower category hotels have witnessed their room rates doubling. Commenting on the incredible rise in demand for travel and accommodation, Bharatt Malik, Senior VP – Flights and Hotel Business, Yatra Online said that the cricket fever has really kicked in as they observe remarkable double digit growth in all cities around the World Cup venues.

“We are witnessing a wave of questions and growing interest in booking flights. However, as we approach the event dates and the ICC opens its ticketing platform, we expect a significant increase in demand, especially in cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi. Currently, for flights, we have witnessed a 5 to 7 percent increase. For hotels, cities where India plays have experienced greater growth than non-Indian matches. Ahmedabad has seen a jump of 70 to 90 percent. This is due to the India-Pakistan match scheduled there and the relatively smaller inventory compared to larger cities. Hotels in Delhi have only witnessed a 15 to 20 percent increase. To ensure that cricket fans seize the moment and book their travel to watch the matches, we at Yatra have carefully curated products and services for them,” he said.

While leading travel agency MakeMyTrip is focusing on increasing homestay inventory in select metros and cities in anticipation of increased demand due to the tough cricket season. To help travelers, MakeMyTrip has developed a new feature that displays the distance from the accommodation to the cricket stadium in the city. This feature helps cricket fans book the most suitable accommodation.

Inviting residents of cricket centers to post their properties on the platform, MakeMyTrip has also established a ‘Host Your Home Cell’ consisting of a dedicated team available 24/7 to assist with homestay onboarding funnel of MakeMyTrip.

“We observed a significant increase in the search for homestay accommodations in October and November in selected cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option,” said Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer – Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group, MakeMyTrip.

“A large proportion of homestay accommodation in October and November cricket centers is still available to cricket enthusiasts at a budget price. Historically, our efforts to increase penetration have focused on leisure markets, but now we’re also targeting business cities. It will be a win-win for the host and traveler as India prepares to plunge into the cricket fever,” he added.

The tournament, which begins on October 5 and ends on November 19, will feature teams from India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Netherlands. Matches will be played in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune.

