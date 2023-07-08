4 star QB Luke Kromenhoek is recruiting heavily for the Noles





FSU football already has its quarterback of the future in four-star Luke Kromenhoek from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. According to 247Sports Composite, Kromenhoek consistently dons his recruiting hat for the Seminoles as they look to build on their No. 13 recruiting class. We already wrote a piece about the talented quarterback who recruited a five-star offensive target, Jonathan Daniels, during his June 23 official visit to the Seminoles. The Seminoles have loaded onto the offensive side of football to complement Kromenhoek for years to come. However, the native of Savannah (Ga.) also makes his mark on the defensive side. @KhalilBolden2 And @cl3slimee in Tallahassee would be a scary duo 👀🍢 🤷#Stam24 #WhereStarsComeToShine https://t.co/qvmQG0FMjs — Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) July 6, 2023 Florida State defensive back coach Patrick Surtain Sr. has done a good job expanding the target board by acquiring four-star cornerback Ricky Knight III and three-star safety Rydarrius “Red” Morgan to pair alongside four-star safety CJ Heard. But the Seminoles are far from done acquiring other defensive prospects in this recruiting cycle. Kromenhoek understands that FSU is aggressively pursuing the services of five-star safety KJ Bolden and five-star cornerback Charles Lester III. K. J. Bolden Let’s start by discussing five-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford, Georgia. He will announce his commitment on August 5 between the following five schools: Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State. Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good in this recruiting for the Seminoles, as the Georgia Bulldogs’ five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola has transferred to his high school in Buford. Hopefully FSU can have a wonderful season in 2023 and stay in the mix even if he chooses the Bulldogs on August 5. Charles Lester III We’ve already discussed Lester III ad nauseam, but he’s still very important in putting together Florida’s recruiting class for 2024. He currently has five crystal ball predictions in favor of the Seminoles. Lester III will decide on July 28 between Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Colorado. According to 247Sports’ 2024 recruiting ranking, Lester III is listed as the second best cornerback prospect in the cycle. FSU hasn’t signed a cornerback prospect of that caliber since five-star Lavonta Taylor signed with the Seminoles in 2016.

