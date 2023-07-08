Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Core Group returns to National Camp; to train under new coach Tushar Khandker





~ The Indian team was recently crowned champions of the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Japan ~ New Delhi, July 7, 2023: Hockey India on Friday has named a likely core group of 39 members for the Junior Women’s National Coaching camp, which is scheduled to take place from July 8 to August 14 in SAI, Bengaluru. During this camp, the Indian team will further refine their preparations for the FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled from November 29 to December 10, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. captain Tushar Khandker, who has recently been appointed as the coach of the Indian junior women’s field hockey team. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will return to training camp with confidence, where they won the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Japan last month by beating Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final. In a display of sheer brilliance, the Indian team showed their prowess in overcoming challenges with an unwavering determination to emerge victorious and secure the coveted championship title for the first time in the history of the competition. It is worth noting that the Indian team not only won the elusive title, but also directly qualified for the highly anticipated 2023 FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup, further cementing their position as the top contenders from Asia. With their sights set on global glory, the team is now committed to stepping up their preparations for the upcoming 2023 FIH Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup, eager to showcase their exceptional skills and prowess on the international stage. Speaking of the team’s return to camp and training under his leadership, coach Tushar Khandker said: “Our focus now is to build on the team’s recent success and reach even greater heights at our next major tournaments, particularly the prestigious Junior World Cup, which is only a few months away. The training camp will serve as a crucial platform for the team to refine their strategies, hone their techniques and foster even stronger team dynamics. We will also emphasize the importance emphasizing discipline, teamwork and mental strength, giving them the values ​​needed to excel at the highest level of the game.” The following players will be part of the Junior Women National Coaching camp: Kurmapu Ramya, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Mahima Tete, Mamita Oram, Nishi Yadav, Manju Chorsiya, Kajal Bara, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Hina Bano, Hritika Singh, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu ., Puja Sahoo, Khushboo Khan, Manashree Narendra Shedage, Sujata Kujur, Ropni Kumari.

