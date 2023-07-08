Houston Dash falls 1-0 to Chicago Red Stars





The Houston Dash went down 1-0 at home to the Chicago Red Stars on Friday night after a second-half goal.

Houston had an early chance in the third minute after Dash forward Ebony Salmon put pressure on the right side of the field. Salmon played the ball into the penalty area and found forward Ryan Gareis whose shot was blocked by a Chicago defender. The Red Stars backline managed to recover and work the ball out of the danger zone.

Midfielder Marisa Viggiano put a shot right into the hands of Chicago goaltender Emily Boyd in the eighth minute. Viggiano got another strike in the same minute that missed the inside of the near post.

Defenseman Ally Prisock nearly scored her second regular season goal in the 14th minute after defenseman Caprice found Dydasco Prisock at the near post. Prisocks’ shot was deflected onto the goal line by striker Ella Stevens.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell made an important save in the 19th minute after the Chicago offense snuck the ball past Houston’s backline. Campbell saved about seven yards from her line.

Houston almost scored in transition in the 38th minute after Gareis was able to run down the sideline. Gareis’ serve in the penalty area was just ahead of attacker Diana Ordez who followed close behind.

During the fifth minute of stoppage time of the first half, Chicago’s Bianca St. Georges was able to put pressure on Dash’s back line. Campbell made the first save and Dydasco cleared the ball clear of danger after the ball rolled towards goal.

The Dash opened the second half with back-to-back shots. Striker Mara Snchez almost found Ordez in the middle of the penalty area. Boyd managed to smother the ball intended for Ordez before the Mexican international could get hold of the ball.

Salmon almost scored in the 56th minute after a shot directly on target. Boyd’s save fell out of her hands and Ordez, who was about six feet away, almost got on the ball, but was handled by the Chicago goaltender before the Dash could capitalize.

The Red Stars took the lead in the 69th minute of the game after striker Penelope Hocking scored after a misdirected ball.

Salmon had a chance to equalize in the 76th minute after Boyd kicked the ball away from danger after a corner kick. The salmon’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.

In the third minute of second half stoppage time, Salmon and Dydasco almost came together for the equalizer after Salmon made a perfectly timed run at short end. Salmon’s shot was blocked by a Chicago defenseman.

Houston travels to Kansas City on July 22 to take on the Current for game two in the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup group game at 7:00 PM CT. The Dash will return home to Shell Energy Stadium on July 29 at 7:30 PM CT to host Racing Louisville FC for the final home game of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Group Game.

