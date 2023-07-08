Two more young people benefit from the cricket donation project





FEMALE player Jade Campbell and her teammate, Enrique Mickle, were the latest young cricketers to benefit from Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

The initiative is a joint project of Anil Beharry and Kishan Das. Both players are products of Rose Hall Community Center CC. A student of New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School, thirteen-year-old Campbell is a fast bowler and was the only female cricketer to be selected in the Berbice 2022 under-13 men’s squad. A pupil of Canje Secondary School, Mickle is an Orthodox left-arm spinner, who last year represented Berbice at U-15 level. He was in the Select 11 for the 2023 tournament. Both players each received a pair of batting gloves. The young battling cricketers were very grateful for the gesture. The total number of cricket related items received/purchased to date includes $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty pairs of batting mats, thirty-one cricket bats, twenty-eight pairs of batting gloves, twenty-one thigh guards, three pair of wicket-holding pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth of equipment was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National Wicket-keeper/batsman. All the money raised will be used to buy the needed cricket gear.

To date, sixty-three young players from all three provinces of Guyana have benefited from the program. Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricket players in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is spotted across the country and club leaders also help identify talent. Progressive and well-run cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

