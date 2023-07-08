The Saudi money could then go to tennis. Is it about sports washing, women’s rights or both? – News Herald

By HOWARD FENDRICH

WIMBLEDON, England Egyptian tennis professor Mayar Sherif doesn’t pretend to be an expert on Saudi Arabia’s record on women’s rights, except to say, I know it’s not the best.

What Sherif, who made her Wimbledon debut this week, did say is that she thinks there may be positive steps to be taken in that area if tennis follows the path of golf and other sports by doing business with and competing in the kingdom boasting a $650 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Women’s rights in the Arab world must improve. … If you start to change this from the outside by bringing in tournaments and start creating a different kind of atmosphere, that will help, Sherif said in an interview with The Associated Press of the All England Club. If you put women in skirts and so on on court, a young girl from Saudi Arabia can see the games there and say, I want to play tennis. I want to be like those girls. And that’s one way to change a mindset.

Sherif is not alone in hoping for such a transformative effect in a place where rights groups say women continue to be discriminated against in most aspects of family life and homosexuality is a big taboo, as in most of the rest of the world. Middle East. Whether engagement will work, as International Tennis Hall of Famer and law attorney Billie Jean King argues (I don’t think you really change unless you commit, she said last week), or this whole phenomenon is an example of sportswashing, with Saudi Arabian Arabia and other countries think of Russia or China hosting the Olympic Games, or Qatar hosting the Men’s Soccer World Cup, using playing fields to change their public image, which seems pretty clear is that tennis is indeed next.

The ATP is working to close a multi-year deal to make the Next Gen Finals the end-of-season event held every November for the tours leading young players in Saudi Arabia. WTA chairman Steve Simon’s visit to the kingdom with some tour players in February, and his confirmation last week that his organization will continue to hold talks with the Saudis, make it sound like the women’s tour is preparing to go there as well.

It’s probably no coincidence that, days before Simons commented, his tour announced plans to increase payouts at tournaments so that women will earn as much as men at more events in years to come.

The common denominator in all of this?

Money is being talked about in our world right now, said Daria Kasatkina, semifinalist of the 2022 French Open, who came out as gay last year.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has enacted sweeping social reforms, including granting women the right to drive and largely dismantling male custody laws that had allowed husbands and male relatives to control many aspects of women’s lives. check. Men and women are still required to dress decently, but the rules have been relaxed and the once-feared religious police have been sidelined. Gender segregation in public places has also eased, with men and women attending movie screenings, concerts and even raves, something unthinkable just a few years ago.

Still, same-sex relationships are punishable by death or flogging, although prosecution is rare. The authorities are banning all forms of LGBTQ+ advocacy and are even confiscating rainbow-colored toys and clothing.

Thanks in part to social media, women in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Arab world are aware of the gap between their lives and those of women in less restrictive societies. But Saudi women who try to gain some freedom for themselves have been punished.

While the government has implemented reforms from above, it has cracked down on any form of political dissent, arresting women’s rights activists and other critics and sentencing them to long prison terms and travel bans, sometimes on the basis of a few tweets.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been working to break out of international isolation since the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. He also clearly wants to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and reduce dependence on oil. What’s not clear is how much a particular sports deal could affect the kingdom’s approaches to women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

It would be wrong not to maintain the conversation. You can look at it in negative and positive ways and I just don’t think things are black and white, said Victoria Azarenka, two-time Australian Open champion and former No. 1 female in tennis. We do need financial help to hopefully speed up those (prize money) changes. But also look at it from the angle: how can we be helpful? Where can we go to create change?

No one really believes this was part of the equation when the PGA Tour, European Tour and PIF-backed LIV Golf announced a partnership last month. Or when Formula 1 placed a race in Saudi Arabia in 2021. Or when the kingdom bought the English football club Newcastle United that year.

There will be plenty of interested tennis eyes and ears paying attention next week when the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations holds a hearing on the proposed partnership between the PGA Tour, European Tour and PIF-funded LIV Golf.

Tennis and golf have some important similarities, most notably: the athletes are independent contractors. There are no annual salaries in tennis as there are in team sports such as the NFL, NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball.

It was only a matter of time when (the Saudis) would (go) start some kind of negotiations or talks in tennis to try and enter tennis, said Novak Djokovic, who won his men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. month and is now targeting No. 24 at Wimbledon.

We, as an individual sport on a global level, are probably closest to golf, Djokovic said. From that example, we can probably learn a lot, some positives, some negatives, and try to structure a deal, if it goes in that direction, in a good way that will protect the integrity and tradition and history of this sport, but still be able to grow it in such a way that it will be suitable.