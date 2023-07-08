Stuart Broad’s father under fire for controversial David Warner tweet | Cricket

Australia may have had a healthy 2-0 lead in the Ashes series, but for their lead-off batsman David Warner the battle continues as he falls to Stuart Broad for the second time in as many innings during the Headingley Test. To add to his misery, Warner was dismissed in much the same manner in both innings. In the first, Warner was only able to sustain five deliveries against Broad before pecking one to Zak Crawley in the second slip. On Day 3, Warner pecked one to Crawley on the exact spot, this time with five balls again. Australia’s David Warner watches as England’s Stuart Broad celebrates after taking his wicket caught by Zak Crawley (Action Images via Reuters)

This was the 17th time Stuart Broad sacked Warner in the longest form of the match, and the Australian opener couldn’t help but put on a wry smile as he walked back to the dressing room after the sack.

As expected, fans on social media went wild with memes about Warner’s fight against Broad, but even Chris Broad, Stuart’s father and an ICC match referee, chimed in when he shared a meme on Warner.

Broad posted a photo from a scene from the American animated sitcom series The Simpsons, where the character Bart was seen on a chalkboard. However, the character’s face is replaced with Warner’s via photoshop and the text on the sign reads: Stuart Broad got me out again.

Chris Broad, the father of England pacemaker Stuart Broad, was criticized for controversial tweet about David Warner

However, the fans on Twitter weren’t too happy about Broad senior taking a mickey out of Warner’s fray. Many criticized Chris Broad, saying he shouldn’t stoop to trolling players because he was an experienced match official associated with the ICC.

Chris Broad, also a former cricketer, represented England in 25 Tests and 34 ODIs before becoming an ICC match umpire in 2003.

In the Headingley Test, Australia finished Day 3 on 116/4, leading by 142 runs; previously England were knocked out for 237 after Ben Stokes led a heroic battle for the side, scoring a brave 80 to cut Australia’s lead to 26.