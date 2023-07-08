3 Potential Kick Games For Michigan Soccer In 2023





Everyone is talking about Michigan football as a contender for the national title, but here are three traps to watch out for for the Wolverines. Michigan football has received a lot of criticism for it non-conference schedule for the second year in a row. But once Arch Manning and Texas come to Ann Arbor in 2024, people will likely stop that complaint. True, the non-conference schedule isn’t daunting, though East Carolina is better than people realize, but the Big Ten is always tough. Michigan football is getting a few breaks this year. The Ohio State game is in Ann Arbor. In addition, the Wolverines avoided having to play Penn State at night. The Wolverines also don’t have Wisconsin or Iowa on their schedule. Instead, the three Big Ten West opponents are Nebraska, Purdue and Minnesota. All those games offer different challenges. One thing we can be sure of is that Michigan football will be put to the test somewhere beyond Penn State and Ohio State. Rutgers led the Wolverines at halftime last year. Two years ago, Michigan needed a late field goal to beat Nebraska, and last season’s victory over Michigan State could have been much closer. The one above Maryland was close. So looking ahead to the 2023 season, here are three potential trap plays for the Wolverines. Nebraska Nebraska may be the first real test of the season for the Wolverines starting with four straight home games. After hosting East Carolina, Bowling Green and UNLV, Michigan football will host Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have played hard against the Wolverines the past two seasons, but Michigan should be 4-0 heading into Lincoln. Nebraska has had talent over the years, but Scott Frost has never been able to get the Huskers to reach their full potential. Maybe Matt Rhule can. The defense should be pretty good. There are essentially eight returning starters and a new DC, as well as some transfers. Nebraska added Jeff Sims at quarterback and Thomas Fidone is a former top-50 overall recruit at the tight end. Sims is a dual threat that has gotten some Heisman publicity. Michigan always seems to struggle with the mobile quarterbacks and I wonder if all of that is a recipe for a close game. You know Lincoln Memorial Stadium is going to rock, especially if the Huskers can start soon.

