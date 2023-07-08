Ex-Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson announces surprise return to tennis at age 37







(Provided by Tennis World USA) 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson has announced that he will be making his pro tennis comeback at an ATP 250 event in Newport. Anderson, 37, walked away from pro tennis in May 2022. 14 months later, former world No. 5 Anderson returns to the ATP Tour and begins his comeback on the grass courts of Newport, winning his seventh and final ATP title in 2021. “I am excited to return to the Tour in Newport. Winning the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in 2021 was a special moment for me. I couldn’t think of a better place to make my comeback and I’m looking forward to getting back on the grass.” Anderson told the ATP website. Anderson: I was in pain and it was hard for me to compete Anderson played his last match in March 2022, when he was defeated by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round of the Miami Masters. With that loss, Anderson’s 2022 record was moved up to 1-5 at the main level. According to Anderson himself, he was so into it that it was extremely difficult for him to participate. But now Anderson feels healthy again and wants to give pro tennis another chance.“When I retired, it was tough. I was dealing with a lot of physical pain. Many parts of the body made it really hard to compete the way I wanted to but also emotionally and mentally it was very challenging and I felt like I had to stop playing. When I retired I didn’t know if I was going to play again or not. I didn’t intend to for most of last year. But a few months ago I started hitting again and I just really enjoyed being out there. My body felt much better and what I was doing with the tennis ball was very exciting and made me want to challenge myself again. I didn’t know if I’d get that chance, but luckily Newport gave me one, so I wanted to play there again,” Anderson explains. Anderson’s comeback starts in 10 days, as Newport kicks off on July 17th.

