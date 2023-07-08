From one sun devil to another





Sun Devil Nation: After playing Division I for a full seven years, we have finally found a home with the premier conference in college hockey, the NCHC. It cannot be stressed enough how important this day is to Sun Devil Hockey. We owe everything we are to our incredible alumni who chose to build an independent program out of Oceanside Ice Arena. There were more unknowns than anything. More road games than home games, a whole season on the road, etc… but they chose to be “Be The Tradition” and for that we are eternally grateful to every player who has worn our jersey for the past seven years. Without the willingness of our alumni to “Be The Tradition”, our membership in the NCHC never materializes. Being an independent program has shaped our identity and allowed us to build our program on our terms. We’ve had so many great moments during our independent tenure, including being the only independent program to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in the past 30 years. We would have made a second straight tournament spot the following year, but the season was canceled due to COVID, which took away a lot of our momentum as a program. After another year of independent play in 2023-24, we are entering a new era of Sun Devil Hockey in the NCHC. The opportunity to play for a championship, automatically earn an NCAA Tournament bid, and develop conference rivals with the most storied programs in college hockey is now waiting. Without the enormous support of our fans, this day will never happen. As part of the Mullett Maniacs, you’ll deliver an incredible gameday experience at Mullett Arena, which makes us very attractive for any conference. THANK YOU, Sun Devil Nation, for your support in getting us here and your continued support as we move into this new era of Sun Devil Hockey. Finally, the irony of having 26 home games to celebrate our last year as an independent is something we are very excited about. This year we play for our alumni and our fans, with a chip on our shoulder, just like our former players did to put us in this position. This year we will be “Be The Tradition”, to celebrate our tradition. Let’s rock The Mullett 26 more times as an independent and celebrate our program together, Sun Devil Nation… FORKS UP! Honestly,

Greg Powers Head Coach, Sun Devil Hockey

