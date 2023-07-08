Will number 2 run back for Arkansas football this fall?

There is no question that Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is the No. 1 option in the Arkansas football field going into the 2023 season.

As a sophomore last season, Sanders made a name for himself on the national scene after carrying the ball 222 times for 1,443 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Sanders also caught 28 passes for 271 receiving yards and two scores through the air in his second season as a Hog.

For his efforts, the Rockledge, Florida native received AP First-Team All-SEC honors after placing second in the SEC in rushing yards.

With new offensive coordinator Dan Enos now in control, Sanders may face even more work this fall. Enos runs a more balanced, professional offense than former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles did during his three years in Fayetteville.

During Enos’ previous stint with Arkansas, the running back room was consistently about as strong as 2023. In Enos’ first year with the Hogs in 2015, Alex Collins ran for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns while Kody Walker added 394 rushing yards and six scores.

The following year in 2016, Rawleigh Williams carried the ball 245 times for 1,360 rushing yards and 12 scores. Enos’ last season with the Hogs, his first being in 2017, when David Williams led all Razorback rushers with 656 yards and eight scores. Devwah Whaley also added a team-best 127 carries for 559 yards and seven touchdowns

That said, it’s clear that a workhorse back can thrive in an Enos-run attack, but it’s also proven that the No. 2 option can still reap some significant gains.

Arkansas has two really talented options behind Sanders in junior AJ Green and sophomore Rashod Dubinion, who are prime candidates for the No. 2 role.

In 2022, Green carried the ball 87 times for 414 yards and three scores. His best outing came in the Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas, a game Rocket Sanders left with an injury in the first quarter. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native rushed for 101 yards and scored a touchdown against the Jayhawks.

As a freshman, Dubinion racked up 293 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries last year. Like Green, Dubinion’s best game came against Kansas. The 5-foot-10, 213-pound back rushed 20 times for 112 yards and two scores. Dubinion also caught the go-ahead two-point conversion in the third overtime of the game to put Arkansas ahead 55–53 (the final final score after the Razorbacks defense stopped).

Green has been around longer and he has elite speed that he has only glimpsed as a Razorback. While Green Sanders provided more breathing space than Dubinion in 2022, it was the latter that was later trusted in critical situations.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dubinion just outscored Green in 2022 with an overall mark of 72.2 compared to Green’s 70.9.

Interestingly, Dubinion was more successful with outside rushes, as 157 of his yards (53.6%) came from rushing to the edges or behind an offensive tackle. Green was more effective at center, as 63.2% of his carry ran inside the zone, resulting in 278 yards.

A very realistic possibility is that Green and Dubinion will simply serve as 2a and 2b running backs and really split a workload behind Sanders for the second season in a row.

It also can’t be ruled out that redshirt junior Dominique Johnson is making a comeback after tearing the same ACL twice in as many seasons. Johnson rushed for 575 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns in 2021.

He hasn’t been seen in a Razorback uniform yet, but true freshman Isaiah Augustave is an acclaimed 5.7 3-star contender from Naples, Florida who probably deserved a higher rating. It is possible that the first-years will get carriers this fall.

Arkansas kicks off its season against Western Carolina on September 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is scheduled for 3pm CT and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.