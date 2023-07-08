FGCU welcomes new men’s tennis coach to campus





FORT MYERS, Fla. – For the first time in more than a decade, the Florida Gulf Coast men’s tennis program has a new head coach. CJ Weber resigned in May after 12 years with the Eagles, most recently leading them to the NCAA Tournament and an ASUN Tournament title. Needless to say, there were some big shoes to fill. “CJ has done a phenomenal job over the last 12 years. We’re in a position where the men he brought into the program were outstanding gentlemen on or off the field,” said FGCU Athletic Director Ken Kavanaugh. “What we are really looking at is to continue that success. We’ve been fortunate that when we’ve seen other very successful coaches leave, our replacements have taken over and allowed us to keep the tradition going.” It was announced this summer that former Drake University men’s tennis coach Davidson Kozlowski was just that man, and this week he began the process of moving from the Midwest to Southwest Florida. “[I’m] excited to be back down and on the Gulf Coast,” Kozlowski said. “I feel like I’m in paradise right now.” A native of Sarasota, Kozlowski spent the past 11 years building success in Des Moines, Iowa with the Bulldogs. He was named Summit League Coach of the Year six times and led his team to seven conference tournament titles. During his tenure, the Bulldogs qualified for eight NCAA tournament spots. One of the biggest things FGCU and Drake men’s tennis have in common is that they are both 2023 conference champions. “Winning conference championships, those things are not given,” said Kozlowski. “They are not given at all. It is a process that lasts all year round. It’s 365 days that you work towards that one moment. So if a team can win a conference championship and take that trophy, you should be impressed. You have to respect it.” This spring, seven of the team’s eight players graduated from FGCU. Eric Oncins will be the only returning player next season. As of now, it’s basically a fresh start for the Eagles. “We are going to build and we are going to develop and that was the secret – secret of our success at Drake,” Kozlowski said. “We didn’t bring in any blue-chip recruits. We brought in guys that we needed to develop and I know CJ has had a similar situation here where player development is concerned. So we’re all going to embark on this journey together. We’re going to be leaning a lot on our returning senior Eric for some guidance and [getting] we have all adapted to this campus. But yes, it will be fun. We are all starting it together.” The goat is set, now it’s time for the journey to begin. “I’m just happy to be here,” said Kozlowski. “Just stepping onto this campus like ‘wow, man, we’re ready to go.’ I’m ready to go and excited to be here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nbc-2.com/news/sports/2023/07/07/fgcu-welcomes-new-mens-tennis-coach-to-campus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos