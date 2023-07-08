



The Pakistan men’s cricket team will return to action for the first time since May earlier this year when it takes on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which begins on July 16. The series also marks the start of Pakistan’s campaign in the new World Bicycle Test Championship; the side had endured a forgettable 2021-2023 cycle in the tournament, without recording a single home win. In fact, Pakistan won just one Test out of nine (against Sri Lanka) last year, while conceding home series losses to Australia and England. Babar Azam at the press conference prior to the Pakistan team’s departure to Sri Lanka (YouTube) Babar Azam’s longest-form captaincy of the game came under the scanner after a dismal home season, and the question arose again as the side began its campaign in the new cycle. Prior to the side’s departure to Sri Lanka, Babar took part in a press conference where he was questioned about his future as Tests captain. A reporter asked Babar if he would consider handing over the captain’s armband to someone else if the side fails to win against Sri Lanka. In the last year we only won one game in nine Tests, and that was against Sri Lanka. Pakistan cannot win. I hope we win in Sri Lanka, but if we lose, will you consider handing over the captain’s armband to someone else? Isn’t it possible that your captain will default if we can’t win? the reporter asked Babar. The Pakistan captain went into more detail about the reasons behind the side’s losses and had a fairly straightforward answer to the captain question. If you talk about the past, we didn’t play good cricket, that’s why we didn’t win. Due to several injuries we were inexperienced. You don’t win until you have 20 wickets. And we drew the series there, not lost it. This time we will try to win, Babar said. As for the captain’s armband, I always do my best. It is better to put that question to the PCB, because they have to make this decision, said the Pakistani captain. Babar leads the Pakistan side in all three formats and will be at the helm as the team travels to India for the first time since 2016 for the ODI World Cup, which takes place in October-November later this year. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

