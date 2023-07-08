Pat Fitzgerald: Northwestern suspends head football coach for 2 weeks after investigation into hazing allegations









CNN

—

Northwestern University has suspended head football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into allegations of hazing within the Wildcats program, the school announced Friday. The independent investigation, conducted by a former Illinois inspector general, began in December by reviewing a complaint from an anonymous email address received at the end of the 2022 season, according to a summary of the study made public by the university. The investigation found that Fitzgerald and other technical staffers were unaware of the hazing, but there were opportunities for them to discover and report the hazing behavior, the university said in a press release. While current and former players differed on the behavior, the whistleblowers’ claims were largely supported by the evidence, the university said. The whistleblower alleged that football players pressured team members to participate in hazing activities, which usually took place in the locker room and may have begun at Camp Kenosha in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the team held a training camp, the summary said. Fitzgerald, who has been suspended with immediate effect, said he was disappointed by the hazing allegations, adding that he was unaware of the alleged activities. Northwestern football is proud to produce not only athletes, but fine young men of character befitting the program and our university, Fitzgerald said in a statement. We hold our student-athletes and program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards in the future. The investigation was led by former state executive inspector general Maggie Hickey, whose team found evidence to corroborate claims made by an anonymous whistleblower about hazing activities and events, the university said. In addition to speaking with the whistleblower, Hickey’s team interviewed more than 50 people affiliated or formerly affiliated with the football program. In response to the report’s findings, the school will take several additional actions in the future, including an end to the practices at Camp Kenosha. The university, based in Evanston, Illinois, will also require locker room supervision by someone who does not report to the football coaching staff, the press release states. An online tool will be created for reporting incidents of potential hazing or hazing-related concerns among student-athletes, the university said. Coaches, staff members and student-athletes must undergo mandatory anti-hazing training annually. Hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values ​​at Northwestern, where we strive to make the university a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students, said Northwestern University President Michael Schill. Our athletic programs meet the highest standards and in this case we failed to meet them. I expect today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again. Fitzgerald, 48, enters his 18th season coaching the Wildcats. The program under Fitzgerald has won four bowl games since 2016, but last season the team fell to a 1-11 record. The Wildcats open the 2023 season on September 3 at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

