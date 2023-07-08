2023 Wimbledon betting, odds, predictions and best bets tennis 7/8

This item is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Wimbledon rolls on Saturday with an assortment of third round matches in both men's and women's singles. A pair of men's high-seeds should be able to exhale a bit after navigating tough second-round matches, while a third high-seed could be in danger of falling to a player who beat him recently. In the women's draw, a few young rising stars could be poised to continue putting their name on the map. All Tennis Odds & Lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

All men’s singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women’s singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of player past grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to go to victory and underdogs ready to get upset. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section deals with players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends tempting options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon picks: upset warning

Alexander Davidovich Fokina (+240) vs. Holger rune

Davidovich Fokina is a player who tends to play as well as his competition. The talented Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo last year and Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2022. Rune has quickly risen to the top echelons of the men’s game, but the sixth-ranked 20-year-old has still not proven himself on grass, with a 5 -4 surface career record. These two played in Madrid just over two months ago and Davidovich Fokina won in a tiebreak in the third set, so expect another nail biter in the rematch.

Marta Kostyuk (+265) vs. Madison Keys

Keys has been tied with seven consecutive wins in straight sets as of late, but the American tends to get cold quickly, as she has no alternate game plans to turn to when her high-risk play gets a little out of hand. . She will face a talented 21-year-old opponent with great confidence as Kostyuk overcame the first set loss 6-0 to knock out No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and then former world No. 2 Paula to beat Badosa in round 2, albeit via retirement. Kostyuk just missed out on placement here as she is ranked 36th in the world while Keys is ranked 18th.

Honorable Mention

Bianca Andreascu (+280) vs. Our Jabour

Wimbledon Odds: Lock it

Daniel Medvedev (-425) vs. Martin Fucsovics

Medvedev seems to be one of the bigger beneficiaries of surface convergence. While grass still has its own distinct feel, it’s more like the hard courts Medvedev loves than ever. The No. 3 seed just defeated Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, so Medvedev should be prepared against another unseeded veteran in Fucsovics. Medvedev leads 3-1 against Fucsovics (2-1 on the ATP Tour) in his career, but they haven’t seen each other since 2020, so that history doesn’t say much.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-550) vs. Laszlo Djere

Tsitsipas has had perhaps the toughest path of any player to the third round, surviving back-to-back five-set thrillers against former Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray. Djere is a marked decline in competition as the world No. 60 has never progressed beyond the third round of a Grand Slam, entering this tournament with a 4-15 career record in Grand Slams outside the French Open. Fitness shouldn’t be an issue for the 24-year-old Tsitsipas, as rallies are much less tiring on grass than on clay or a slower hard court. can pull through the clutch when things get tough for a third consecutive match.

Honorable Mention

Ekaterina Alexandrova (-550) vs. Dalma Galfi

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Tommy Paul (-120) vs. Use Lehecka

Paul has just weathered a tough match against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in four sets, and now the 16th-seeded American has a fine chance to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second consecutive year, extending his result in this year’s Australian Open semi-final. Paul reached the Eastbourne final ahead of Wimbledon and is comfortable on grass, while Lehecka is just 7-8 in his last 15 games, including his wins over Sebastian Ofner and Francisco Cerundolo in his first two games here. Paul will be relieved to have avoided Cerundolo here after losing twice to the Argentinian on grass season, and Lehecka provides a better stylistic matchup for Paul as the Czech likes to trade backhands while Cerundolo was more adept at forcing the issue with his superior footwork and great forehand.

Mira Andreava (+115) vs. Anastasia Potapova

Andreeva is a name to know for the future, but don’t sleep on the 16-year-old Russian in the present. She has now made it to the third round in each of her first two Grand Slam appearances, comfortably leading No. 10 seed Barbora Krejcikova 6–3, 4–0 in the second round as Krejcikova retired due to a leg injury. That victory was already her fifth at this tournament, as Andreeva got into the main draw in a tough way, winning three qualifiers. Andreeva’s compatriot Potapova is having her own breakout year at age 22, but the number 22 seed will put all the pressure on her here against the much younger Andreeva. Potapova did not cope well with the pressure in her third round match at the French Open, losing 6–0 in the third set against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Honorable Mention

Beatriz Haddad Maia (-135) vs. Sorana Cirstea

