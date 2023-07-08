The young Parksville table tennis player takes on older rivals





Ahva Trinidad is only nine years old, but when she competes in table tennis, she is up against much older opponents. The young Parksville player is already playing at an advanced level and does not have the ability to find players who can challenge her at the junior level. To gain the playing experience she needs to improve her game, Trinidad decided to move to the women’s division. She did that twice, with promising results. Playing in her first ever game at Cumberland in 2022, Trinidad played in the women’s division and made an impressive debut when she finished in first place in the women’s recreational category. And most recently, last month, Trinidad participated in the 2023 Dodge City Table Tennis Open Tournament, hosted by the Cumberland Table Tennis Club, which featured 60 participants from all over Vancouver Island. The Grade 4 Springwood Elementary student made it to the singles final, where she met the more experienced Michelle Ting from Langford, who went on to win the women’s title. Trinidad went on to win the comfort women title. It was another promising result for Trinidad, who was inspired to pick up the game from her father Michael Trinidad, who is very passionate about the sport. He founded the Parksville Table Tennis Society, which offers matches every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bradley Center. She started playing when she was five years old, so it’s almost four years now, Michael said. It’s in the genes, I think. When she was young, I took her to the club when I played ping pong. She said she liked it. Michael also competed in the open tournament along with Qualicum Beach’s James Dean, who finished second in the recreational draw, and Sands Falk, who reached the quarter-finals of the men’s draw. Ahva now regularly trains three times a week for two hours per session with her father. There aren’t many players her age in the club, so she gets to play against the experienced adults, who also support her, guide her and provide a challenging game. Parkville

