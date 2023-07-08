BY THE FIGURES | FC Cincinnati at Charlotte FC





FC Cincinnati will hit the road again on Saturday night for a battle with Charlotte FC. It kicks off Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET and will be streamed exclusively and for free on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the game locally on ESPN 1530.

Let’s break down this matchup with key numbers to remember, presented by CTI.

Charlotte FC is one of the more physical teams in the league, leading MLS this season with 56 yellow cards. Defensive midfielder Derrick Jones leads CLT FC with eight yellow cards, two others with six. FC Cincinnati is ranked 17th in the MLS with 42 yellow cards and Obinna Nwobodo leads the club with seven. Nwobodo will have to be on his best behavior as his next yellow card would see him sit out a game due to yellow cards.

This will be the third game ever between FCC and Charlotte. In Charlotte’s inaugural season in 2022, FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC split the home-and-home series with one win apiece with both teams winning at home. Charlotte is one of five Eastern Conference opponents the FCC has never defeated on the road (Atlanta, Philadelphia, Columbus, Miami).

Luciano Acosta is the only active MLS player with more than 50 career goals and more than 70 career assists. With nine goals and six assists this season, Acosta has contributed goals or assists in 11 games.

Acosta will represent The Orange and Blue at the MLS All-Star game on July 19, along with Ivaro Barreal and Matt Miazga. The FCC captain is a finalist to be named captain of the MLS side in the game against Arsenal FC; fans can vote here.

FC Cincinnati has collected points this season and leads MLS by 2.2 points per game. With 44 points, FC Cincinnati leads the Supporters’ Shield standings by six points with one game left against Nashville SC. FCC also leads MLS in outright wins, earning 13 in the club’s 20 league matches.

With the game in the Bank of America Stadium, the Orange and Blue will again travel for a game that will be played on artificial turf. Since winning their first game on grass in 2019 (at New England Revolution), FCC have gone 10 games without a winning result on grass, compiling a record of 0-7-3.

In their final game on grass, FC Cincinnati clinched their third-ever tie on grass in a 1–1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 10.

