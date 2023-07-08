The English are not allowed to decide what cricket is

Eearlier this week, a game of cricket turned into a diplomatic incident. England are involved in a five-match series with the touring Australian team. The second of these games concluded with an Australian victory on Sunday, aided by the controversial dismissal or out, as it would be in baseball, of an England batsman. Most informed commentators agreed with the umpires of the game that the dismissal was legal, but many onlookers felt it was unfair.

To cheat! To cheat! To cheat! To cheat! sung the crowd in the stands of Lords Cricket Ground in London. Even the correct gentlemen with puce faces in Marylebone Cricket Club’s exclusive pavilion, the winning team chased the field. Leaving aside the technicalities of a game often dismissed as bland, baffling, or both, this was a strange spectacle from its would-be guardians for whom unsportsmanlike conduct is by definition not playing cricket in a highly unsportsmanlike manner.

Instead of being sheepish about their own loss of temper, England’s supporters chose aggrieved indignation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this on Monday weighedagreeing through his spokesman that he considered the Australian conduct contrary to the spirit of cricket. Before long, this drew a response from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who advised his colleague stay in your crease cricket-speak, loosely translated, for staying in your lane. With the two teams set to play in three more games this month, the prospects of continued resentment appear high.

The winner of the match receives a trophy in the form of an urn known as the Ashes, which bears an inscription referring to a previous defeat inflicted by Australia: In memory of the English cricket who died at the Oval on 29th August 1882. That gives an indication of the historical duration of this rivalry, but the self-mockery perceptible in that original story has often been absent in the decades since.

This latest diplomatic spat is mild compared to the full-blown crisis that occurred 90 years ago, when an outclassed England kept Australia at bay by using a new tactic of deliberately throwing the ball at the batsmen – not illegal in cricket, but quite outrageously unsportsmanlike .

That so-called Bodyline Tour has a special infamy, not least because it blatantly contradicts English cricket lore: the tale that other fellows might be bad, but We know better than to stoop to such indecent manners. That is what Sunak was referring to when he spoke of the spirit of cricket, a mystical collection of ideas about fair play, gentility and decency.

All well and good, but a degree of humbug has to be acknowledged. This self-flattering ideal of Englishness is indivisible from that other Great game, the civilizing mission of the Victorian-era British Empire. A striking aspect of the internalized power of this cricket ideology is its invocation by a British Prime Minister who was born of East African immigrants of Indian Hindu descent. For many post-war decades, as the motherland reluctantly gave its former subjects varying degrees of independence and freedom, it became unwritten game rule of cricket came under severe pressure from what might be termed the post-colonial politics of the game. Match series between England and the national teams of its former colonial subjects became gladiator matches or guerrilla rebellions, fought with bats made of willow and balls made of leather.

I remember from my childhood of cricket fanaticism a 1976 match at Old Trafford, in Manchester, between England and the West Indies, when England batsman Brian Close took a particular beating from the West Indies fast bowlers. I was very impressed at the time that, as ball after ball cracked his ribs, Close displayed the kind of stiff-upper-lip phlegmatic stoicism that I thought was the epitome of English virtue. But in another way, I think even then, years before I knew anything about how Britain had gotten its sugar over the last four centuries, I sensed that maybe England deserved this Bodyline Redux.

With Australia, the post-colonial dynamic is slightly different. Despite a few feints regarding republican reform, Australia still retains the British monarch as head of state. The alliance is strengthened in other ways: with special visa privileges, a period of working in the UK has been a rite of passage for generations of young Australians, and in return, sun-seeking Britons continue to immigrate. Australia also influences the UK as a US strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region, as an example of strict immigration policies, and through Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers.

But beneath this cousin relationship lurks old grudges. Australians still call Britons limeys, a disparaging term derived from the habit of British sailors to suck limes on long voyages to ward off scurvy. (They also call us poms, which is certainly offensive, but no one can remember why.) Wrapped in these pejoratives is the fact that many Australian ancestors arrived on boats themselves, and not voluntarily. These were the victims of transportwhen Britain exported what it perceived to be the criminal classes of its industrial cities, along with thousands of the hungry Irish peopleand left the ragged mob to fend for itself in an inhospitable prison colony, plagued with malaria and full of venomous snakes and spiders.

To this day, a hint of class hatred hangs over the Ashes series. The English tend to view the Australian players as rude mechanics, not true gentlemen, and the Aussies despise the British for their gentle manners and superior airs.

That animus is especially evident in the practice known as sledding, hammering your opponent with verbal insults. In the worst case, it’s just vulgarity. At its best, humor trumps nonsense. On a single timeIn 1990, Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad subjected the famously mustachioed, somewhat heavyset Australian Merv Hughes to a series of beatings, telling him he would do better as a bus driver than a bowler. After Hughes caught Miandad, the Aussie clapped back: Ticket, please.

As that incident suggested, Australians may have pioneered this psychological warfare, but sledding has long been a common, if unsavory, part of the game used by virtually all international teams. In fact, the same England player whose dismissal this week caused so much outrage earlier in the game tried to disrupt an Australian batsman with a joke about his footwork that makes him a candidate for a ballroom dance show. As repartee says, it was about as flat as the rest of England’s performance: less sled than sludge.

On the face of it, this story of the English Ashe’s disgrace could be a parable of national decline, which seems to usher in the moment of a poorer, nastier post-Brexit Britain. But nostalgia for a more chivalrous age is a false refuge. The Bodyline Tour alone is proof A that the English have long been content to resort to unsportsmanlike methods when convenient.

In reality, the English idea that certain conduct is not cricket has always been, I suspect, a bankrupt, a useful means of masking failure, incompetence, and disappointment at undeserved moral superiority. Fair play and decency are fine values ​​to aspire to, but there’s nothing quintessentially English about them.