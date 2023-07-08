Djokovic completes ten years of dominance on Center Court with victory Wawrinka | Tennis news





It seems inevitable. With every point, every set and every win, no one seems better than Novak Djokovic, the defending champion of the past four years, who continues to increase his stunning numbers at Wimbledon. But the statistic that stood out on SW19 late Friday night, following his win in a lopsided third round match against renowned rival Stan Wawrinka, was that the Serb completed a decade of dominance on one of tennis’ most iconic courts, the Center Court. , etching his name into the venue’s 101-year history. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 live updates) Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Stan Wawrinka during their men’s singles tennis match on the fifth day of Wimbledon (AFP) 2023 With a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5) against the three-time Grand Slam winner, Djokovic booked his spot in the second week of Wimbledon for the 15th time. But the win made it ten years since Djokovic last lost on his beloved Center Court. Since his defeat to Andy Murray on July 7, 2013, which was a top game, the Serb has won 42 games in a row, which is still the most since Center Court opened in 1922. -time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer and Helen Wills Moody, who had both won 32 straight games on Center Court. Federer’s streak was between 2003 and 2008 and Wills Moody’s was from 1927 to 1938. The win extended his streak of Grand Slam wins to 24 since his French Open quarterfinal loss to Rafael Nadal last year. It was also his 31st straight win at Wimbledon, equaling the legendary Pete Sampras, who had achieved that streak between 1997 and 2001. Only Bjrn Borg (41, between 1976 and 1981) and Roger Federer (40, between 2003 and 2008) have won more consecutive men’s singles matches at Wimbledon in Open Era. In the round of 16, the defending champion will face 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who earlier defeated 14th seed Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4 on Day 5 of Wimbledon 2023. This will be their sixth meeting on the ATP tour and the 36-year-old has never lost to the Pole. They previously faced each other in 2019 Wimbledon in the third round, where Djokovic won in four sets. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

