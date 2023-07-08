Jesper Wallstedt overcame a slow start to live up to his prospect hype – Minnesota Wild

Expectations were high in Jesper Wallstedt’s first season in North America. The valued prospect and future of the Minnesota Wilds Crease had high expectations to live up to. The North American game is very different from that of the Swedish leagues. He was only 19 when he adjusted and played in his first game with the Iowa Wild.

Wallstedt had a solid season in Iowa. He split time with Zane McIntyre, the other Iowa netminder. Still, he finished fourth among AHL rookies and 14th overall in the league in goals against average (GAA) with 2.68. He had a .908 save percentage in 38 games, ranking 23rd among qualified goaltenders in the AHL last year. He also had an 18-15-5 record with a shutout.

Things didn’t start well for Wallstedt, however. It took him a while to play at the level he had set himself in Sweden. In the 2021-22 season, while playing for Lule HF of the SHL, he recorded a 1.98 GAA and .918 save percentage. Those are good numbers for a keeper who was then 18-19 years old.

After the first few months in Iowa, he started to get used to the player he was for the rest of the season. He won AHL Goaltender of the Month in January, around the same time he played in the AHL all-star game. He enjoyed all these opportunities and took everything that came his way, good or bad, with a positive attitude.

Wallstedt was inconsistent. That’s all part of it get used to the game on this side of the world. He was also only 20 years old for most of the year. It’s rare for a young goalie to achieve success in the AHL.

Most goalkeepers don’t turn pro until two or three years after teams draft them, after that it probably takes almost five years to make it to the NHL. Wallstedt was already playing pro in Sweden and turned pro in North America a year after the Wild drafted him.

Despite playing well in the regular season, Wallstedt looked green in the playoffs. He only came in two games and lost both. He had a goals against average of over 3.00 and a sub-.900 save percentage. Those are disappointing numbers for what has been an overall disappointing playoff run for the Iowa Wild. The Iowa Wild played just two games as they lost to the Rockford IceHogs in a best-of-three series.

After the season, Wallstedt was named after the AHL top prospect team. The year wasn’t perfect, but he played quite a few minutes and performed quite well. He met or even succeeded most people’s expectations of him.

Oh yeah, he also did this:

Confidence and swagger have always been a part of his game. But he is also known for his calm demeanor and infectious locker room personality. He has become accustomed to the lifestyle and environment of hockey in North America.

Also internationally, the Swedish Meatwall did not disappoint. Wallstedt handled things at the World Championships and other international competitions for Sweden. He did not lose a single game at the World Championships, with a GAA of 0.67 and a save percentage of 0.947. That is incredible work for a young netminder.

Minnesota has signed Wallstedt for the 2024-25 season. That will survive Marc-Andre Fleury and probably Filip Gustavsson’s new contract.

Wallstedt will play in Iowa again next year. Iowa also has McIntyre under contract for next season. But instead of splitting games, I imagine Wallstedt is in the net for most of them. My guess is that the Wild wants to get him used to more pro hockey so he can be ready to contribute in the NHL after next season.

The Wild has no other goaltender on the verge of making the NHL. Hunter Jones is another one of their future goalkeepers, but he is 22 and has barely played AHL minutes, appearing in 29 games in three years. The former second round pick is not in Minnesota’s immediate plans.

You have to assume that this is Fleury’s last year in Minnesota, because he’s about to retire. The future Hall of Famer will serve as backup to Gustavsson in his 39-year season. Gustavsson will be given a contract for up to two years if an arbitrator makes the decision and they cannot reach an agreement before the arbitration hearing, leaving the door open for Wallstedt to play in the NHL as early as next season. Wallstedt may even have a look if the Wild needs an injury replacement, but they need to be careful with his development.

The idea for the Wild to dump Gustavsson and roll with Wallstedt and Fleury wouldn’t be good for Wallstedt or the Wild. Rushing an acclaimed goalkeeper before he is ready usually doesn’t work well in the long run. Just ask Carter Hart and the Philadelphia Flyers. Hart was once touted in the same breath as Wallstedt now in terms of a prospect, and he debuted too early. Now his stats have suffered at the NHL level. Most goalkeepers don’t make their debut until they are 23 – 25 and don’t reach their peak until around age 27.

Wildlife management has declared that they don’t want to rush him to the big league club. They want him to take the time to develop in Iowa. As long as Gus and Fleury can hold the net in the NHL, Wallstedt doesn’t have to come play for the Minnesota Wild. Let him continue to grow and develop so there can be a smooth transition when the time comes.

Expectations were high, pressure was high and Jesper Wallstedt delivered. He scored, he saved and he is fast becoming the regular masked man Wild fans have been looking for for years.

All stats and data via Elite Prospects and CapFriendly unless otherwise stated.