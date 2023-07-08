U Mumba TT would take season four by storm





The Mumbai-based franchise has a solid squad with some new talent coming in. The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 revival will witness six teams vying for the title in July 2023. U Mumba TT’s first foray into UTT came in Season 3 and after narrowly missing out on the Grand Finals in their debut season, prepares with a new batch of international and Indian stars to take to the tables at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. The team of six players consists of a mix of youth and experience and an extra motivation with recent news about two Indian table tennis stars Diya Chitale and Manav Thakkarwho was retained by the squad will be selected for Team India in the upcoming Asian Games. Star-studded selection They join the highest ranked men’s and women’s players in the league, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria) And Lily Zhang (America) and the experienced Mouma Das (Kolkata) And Sudhanshu Grover (Delhi) while U Mumba TT look continues the mold of sister Franchise upGrad Mumba Masters, who placed second in the inaugural Global Chess League last month. This talent has the confidence to win the hearts of fans and win the championship this year and will be led by Indian coach Anshul Garg and Portugal international coach Francisco Santos. Manav Thakkar Former world No. 1 in U-18 and U-21 ITTF rankings Diya Chitale National doubles champion won gold in the 2022 National Ranking Tournament Lily Zhang In 2011, Pan American Games (Bronze Singles) & Qatar Peace and Sport Cup (Winner Doubles), participated in Rio 2012 Olympics Quadri Aruna Silver medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games; Finalist in African Games 2015, 2019 Mouma Das Silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games; Gold at the 2006, 2010 and 2016 South Asian Games; Multiple medalists in the National Championships (Doubles and Singles) Sudhanshu Grover 7 times National Champion Doubles Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now U Mumba TT schedule Tie Date Team Location Time Tie 1 Friday, July 14, 2023 U Mumba TT VSBengaluru Smashers Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex: Balewadi, Pune From 7.30 pm Tie 2 Sunday, July 16, 2023 U Mumba TTVSChennai Lions Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex: Balewadi, Pune From 7.30 pm Tie 3 Wednesday. July 19, 2023 U Mumba TTVSGoa Challengers Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex: Balewadi, Pune From 7.30 pm Tie 4 Monday, July 24, 2023 U Mumba TTVSDabang Delhi TTC Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex: Balewadi, Pune From 7.30 pm Tie 5 Thursday, July 27, 2023 U Mumba TTVSPuneri Paltan Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex: Balewadi, Pune From 7.30 pm U Mumba TT will play their first draw against Bengaluru Smashers on July 14. The team plays a total of five matches in UTT during the league phase. U Mumba TT is owned by Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. a company founded by Ronnie Screwvala, a philanthropist and film producer. Suhail Chandhok, a sports broadcaster and entrepreneur, recently joined the team as their CEO. They own the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise U Mumba, who have played in three consecutive finals and won the Season 2 title. Recently U Mumba in Dubai was part of the inaugural Global Chess League where the upGrad Mumba Masters came second in an exciting final. Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

