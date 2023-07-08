Swim and Dive adds Olympian Patrick Callan to coaching staff





AUBURN, Ala. Patrick Callan, an Olympian and All-American who swam at both Michigan and Cal, has been named assistant coach to the head coach of the Auburn Swimming and Diving program Ryan Wochomurka announced Friday. “I am very excited to be joining the Auburn Swimming and Diving family,” said Callan. “It is an incredible opportunity to be a part of the program Coach Wochomurka is building, and I am grateful to be part of his vision for Auburn. I look forward to using my experience to improve this program . War Eagle!” Callan arrives on the Plains after completing his illustrious career with Cal. Prior to his Berkeley stop, the Oklahoma native swam in Michigan. Callan is a staple on the international scene, representing the United States since his junior career. Callan twice qualified for the Olympic Trials, making the United States squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Along with Drew Kibler, Andrew Seliskar and Blake Pieroni, he secured qualification to the finals in the 4×200 free relay, as USA would finish fourth. “I am delighted to welcome Patrick to the Auburn Family,” Wochomurka said. “I know he is eager to share his experience competing at the highest level, both NCAAs and internationally, with our program. “He has had an amazing opportunity to learn from some of the greatest minds in our sport in Michigan and Cal. He was a workhorse athlete and I look forward to bringing that discipline, dedication and tireless work ethic to the other side of the world brings.” pool deck.” In four years in Ann Arbor, Callan has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Wolverines. Product of Bishop Kelley High School, owns nine All-America honors, was part of back-to-back 800 free relay wins at Big Ten’s, was named All-Big Ten three times in his career, was named as a CSCAA Scholar All-American in 2020, twice earned the Michigan Athletic Academic Achievement Award and was honored twice as an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

