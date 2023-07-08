Explained: The Alex Carey haircut guilt rumor started by Alastair Cook and denied by Cricket Australia





Alex Carey can’t stop making headlines. Less than a week after his stumping of Jonny Bairstow caused a storm, he finds himself at the center of a bizarre story, with a Leeds barber claiming Carey left his shop without paying for his services. Hours before the third day of the Headingley Test, Cricket Australia categorically denied a story published in The sunstating that Adam Mahmood, of Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop, is “still waiting” for the money Carey promised to pay, as he had no cash with him when he recently got a haircut from the barber. The story says Mahmood set a deadline on Monday after Carey promised to send 30 by bank transfer because he had no cash on him when he and his teammates Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne underwent a trim ahead of the third test in Leeds. Mahmood also alleges that Carey refused to pose for photos even when the rest posed and paid for their services at the cash-only salon. Well, there’s literally a Tesco ATM around the corner that he could have run to,” says Mahmood, as quoted by The sun. “He could have sneaked back to their hotel and not been there for more than five minutes, but instead he said he would hand it over. Maybe he forgot. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy. The story isn’t over until Alastair Cook steps in. Apparently, Mahmood only learned of the Heer’s stumping incident through Cook, another of his clients. Cooky told me all about what happened and laughed when I told him Carey had done a runner,” said Mahmood. “He’s starting to get quite a reputation. However, Cricket Australia is not amused by the story. According to AAP journalist Scott Bailey, Australian management has said the allegation is untrue and that Carey has not had his hair cut since the World Test Championship final against India last month. Furthermore, another player reportedly visited Mahmood and paid via international transfer, and is likely to return with receipts to clear up the confusion. Interestingly, it was Cook who first spoke about the story during his commentary on BBC Test Match Special on the opening day of the Leeds Test. Cook related how during his visit the barber told him about all the Australian players who had visited the shop, including Labuschagne, Khawaja and David Warner. “There was another… Alex Alex Carey, the wicket-keeper and he said he hadn’t paid!” Cook told the barber’s story. “It’s such a cash-only one and he promised him he’d get a transfer [done] later in the day and this was just below close,” Cook continued, much to the surprise of co-commentator Jonathan Agnew. “This is a true story, I am not making it up. Maybe he’s paid it now.” True story or not, the barber gate looks good on it. A shocking revelation about Australia’s Alex Carey! #BBCCricket #Ash pic.twitter.com/fzljpIdHho Special test match (@bbctms) July 6, 2023 You can stake at the Ashes 2023 with our Match Center partners, bet365.



