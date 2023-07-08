Sports
Trade pieces: BYU football tries to maximize transfer benefits | News, sports, jobs
Anyone who has ever played the card game Pit knows the frantic feeling of trying to swap resource cards in an attempt to get all of the same suit. It’s noisy and frustrating, but also an adrenaline rush when it all comes together.
That’s what college football has evolved into with the emergence of the transfer portal.
Take BYU, for example.
The Cougars transferred some high-profile players, while others transferred.
Have they lost more than they gained?
- Will QB Kedon Slovis (USC/Pitt) be better than QB Jake Conover (left for Arizona State)?
- Will OL Caleb Etienne (Oklahoma State) and Paule Maile (Utah) be better than OL Clark and Campbell Barrington (left for Baylor)?
- Will CB Eddie Heckard (Weber State) be better than CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally (left for Tennessee)?
- Will LB AJ Vongphanchanh (Utah State) be better than LB Keenan Pili (left for Tennessee)?
The answer to all these questions is that there are many factors involved and only time will tell.
But the ups and downs of transfers are the reality of today’s college football, so teams like BYU just need to switch players to try and get the best possible hand.
I think we improved quite a bit in our depth, Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. I was very happy with the way the recruiting went with our staff and our coaches. I think any coach will say that, but when I look at the roster, the guys we added and look at how our team works, man, I feel good about where we stood.
BYU’s starting quarterback, Slovis, is a veteran who has seen how the transfer portal can affect a team. He himself has been transferred twice in his career.
It can be good, but it can also hurt you, Slovis said. I think it’s very important to get the right guys. You can watch and see someone’s movie and say, oh, they’re a good player, but do they fit in with what you’re doing, with the culture? Do they work hard? Are they good team players? I’ve seen it work both ways. I don’t know if it’s good or bad. I think you can make it up or it can hurt you too.
He is optimistic about how well BYU has done in bringing in the right players.
“I’m happy with where we are as a team,” said Slovis. I think all our transfers will help us at some point this year. If you are going to a Power 5 conference, you can transfer from Power 5 schools that have a lot of Power 5 experience. I think for us this situation going to the Big 12 is probably the best we can make happen.
Sitake said the Cougars may still be looking at adding more transfers as BYU has not filled all 85 allocated grants.
It will depend on the guys who will be ready to go, Sitake said. What is always different with us is the mission program. There are guys who come home going through a summer figuring out what’s best for them, whether it’s starting out or starting their clock in January. So it’s sort of a moving target right now.
He said it’s not that easy for the Cougars as so much can happen before the season, especially with those who have chosen to share their faith by serving for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Those who have served missions know that the road to returning to football and track and field is not an easy one, Sitake said. So we have to be flexible about that. That is the main reason why it is not set now.
