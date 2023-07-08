Carlos Alcaraz resists Nicolas Jarry challenge at Wimbledon | ATP tour





Carlos Alcaraz wasn’t having a great time on Saturday, but he stepped up when needed to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time. Struggling under the roof at Center Court, Alcaraz overcame an offensive bombardment from Chilean Nicolas Jarry to advance 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 after three hours and 56 minutes. The Spaniard, who rallied after a break down in the fourth set, was quick across the field to show off his defensive skills before turning the table in points with his own relentless power. “It was really tough. Nico is a really good player and he played very well,” said Alcaraz. “He deserves to be at the top and I’m just really happy with the level I’ve played. “I had to stay focused. I knew I was going to get my chances. It was really close. The key is to believe and stay focused all the time.” Alcaraz is now 43-4 on the season and is aiming to become the third youngest player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, joining 17-year-old Boris Becker and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg. The top seed will continue his search on Monday against former finalist Matteo Berrettini or 19-time tour-level title winner Alexander Zverev. “I remember watching a lot of Center Court games,” said Alcaraz. “I’m just really happy to play here. This course is very special and one of the most beautiful courses I’ve played on.” If Alcaraz lands his second major title in these two weeks, the 2022 US Open champion is guaranteed to remain No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings. In front of a packed crowd, both exchanged heavy blows to split the first two sets. Alcaraz demonstrated great footwork by running around his forehand during the opener and pulling the Chilean around with his power and guile to lead. However, Jarry continued to be aggressive in the second set, with his first serve causing problems with the best placement. The world number 28 made 79 percent of his first deliveries in the second set and backed it up with savage blows to gain points. With one tiebreak left to decide the set, Jarry saved a set point at 5/6, before turning his chance into a draw. Alcaraz stayed focused and quickly grabbed an early break at the start of the third set. He hit cleanly and regularly attracted the attention of the Center Court crowd with his immense shots, regaining his lead. Jarry continued on the attack in the fourth set and raced to a 4-1 lead. However, Alcaraz came fighting back. He ran across the baseline on numerous occasions to blast forehand winners past the incoming Jarry while earning the crucial break of the set at 5-5 with a backhand return winner. The Spaniard then concluded his seventh win at Wimbledon and second at Center Court, on serve. Alcaraz has won five tour level trophies in 2023, including his first on grass at the Queens Club. Last year, the 20-year-old fell in the fourth round at Wimbledon against Italian Jannik Sinner. Jarry aimed to reach fourth place at The Championships for the first time, which would tie his best finish at a major. The Chilean, who won tour-level titles in Geneva and Santiago this year, also advanced to the last 16 at Roland Garros in June.

