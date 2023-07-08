Sports
Achanta Sharath ready to hang up his boots after one last attempt to win an Olympic medal in Paris next year
A career of 25 years, which has put India on the table tennis world map and collected almost all accolades, still longs for that one medal. Sharath has never returned from the Commonwealth Games (CWG) empty-handed since her debut in 2006.
Also in 2018, the Asian Games box was ticked, with two bronze medals men’s team and mixed doubles. So was the Asian Championships in 2021, with bronze in both the men’s team and men’s doubles. World Championships have yet to be won; one is scheduled for February 2024 and it is also an Olympic qualifying tournament. 2022 was a fairytale.
Sharath became national champion for the 10th time. He took bronze at World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha (WTT was founded by the International Table Tennis Federations (ITTF) to promote the commercial aspect of the sport). Apart from three gold and one silver CWG medal, he was awarded Khel Ratna and was elected to the ITTFs Athletes Commission and as the Vice Chairman of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association. While the primary goal for 2023 is the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 24 to October 2, the Paris Games are the ultimate goal.
For me, the main goal, beyond 2023, is 2024, and I hope I can finish it with that (an Olympic medal), says Sharath. I played very long innings. And in between administration and coaching, he has yet to decide on his next calling. When I travel with the team, many already think I’m the manager or the coach, because even the coaches are younger than me, he jokes.
THE MENTOR Sharath has been comfortable in a mentoring role for some time now. And starting next Thursday, in season four of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), he’s once again sharing his trade secrets with the next generation. However, with his 12-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, it’s all about the game of cricket. His UTT defending champion Chennai Lions teammate, Payas Jain, is already being heralded as the youngster to watch out for. Sharath agrees, he’s doing a fantastic job; has World Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship medal to his credit. Ankur Bhattacharjee is also doing well. The latter is part of the new Bengaluru Smashers, boasting Manika Batra in the ranks. U Mumba TT’s Diya Chitale will be responsible for leading the young brigades of the opposite sex. UTT gives the Indian players the opportunities for which I had to go to Europe (to play in Spanish, Swedish and German leagues). That kind of structure and system is available here.
UTT has managed to track down new talent for India and give them the chance to play with and against some of the best. In the junior category, India is one of the best in the world, says Sharath, adding that senior level is another story. The main Asian countries, especially China, are the main reason.
And Sharath is candid enough to admit that for India and perhaps the rest of the world, ending Chinese rule in the sport may still be a distant dream. They are completely dominant. They keep it very, very closed, the players and coaches just don’t go to other countries, he says. He has about a year to maneuver the Chinese checkers.
