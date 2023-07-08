Flying: The Young Hawks Soar in Las Vegas





The young Hawks are ready to take off in Las Vegas, even though one of their leaders is only a teenager himself. By comparison, nineteen-year-old AJ Griffin is the grizzled NBA veteran poised to lead the Hawks’ draftees through NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023. Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye and Seth Lundy in a Hawks uniform. “They joke,” Griffin said of the rookies. “They say things like, ‘You’re a young vet. You’re a young vet!’ It’s crazy to hear that in your sophomore year, but it’s just crazy to see how fast time flies.” Griffin also noted that he wants to get extra reps on three things during his time in Vegas: being more vocal, ball control, and defense. Handling balls can be a job that Bufkin, a six-foot-tall guard who was picked by the Hawks with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, shares with Griffin on the journey. “I think I’m going to do a little bit of both: on- and off-the-ball,” said Bufkin. “We’ve got guys like AJ who can play the ball and I’m looking forward to seeing what those guys can do.” Even as Griffin is fine-tuning his skills, running the offense should be another wrinkle for him as he spent most of his rookie season as a shooting guard. For his part, Bufkin took over the University of Michigan offense only halfway through his sophomore and final season, but Griffin and Lundy both noted the pace at which he plays when he has the ball in his hands. “Kobe’s change of pace is incredible,” Lundy said. “His versatility, his defense all of the above.” A number of adjustments are still waiting for the rookies. The rules, styles and level of the league will all change when the Hawks hit the floor on Friday. Bufkin is going to try his pace-changing skills with the longer three-point line and more spacing. “You could feel the distance in some situations, but obviously the people are taller at this level, so they cover a little bit more of the space,” Bufkin said of the Hawks’ practices this week. “But you can definitely tell the difference in some situations.” Selected by the Hawks in the second round (46th overall), Lundy finished sixth all-time in school history at Penn State with a career-high 229 three-pointers while making 40.0 percent of his attempts as a senior. He will adapt to bigger, faster defenders, new terminology and even things like basketball itself. “The NBA ball definitely feels lighter, and the newer balls frankly have no grip. They get more grip as they get older,” Lundy said. “As soon as the season was over, I started using the NBA ball to get used to it.” Gueye, the six-foot-tall forward acquired by the Hawks after the Boston Celtics picked him with the 39th overall pick, brings a little bit of everything to the field: size, shooting, positioning, defense, and at the same time, that means versatility. that he also learned many things at once. “First of all, my position,” Gueye said of the adjustments. “The strength, the level of basketball and the shooting. In college I was and still am a great defender, but here you always have to keep your hands up, know your closeouts and know everything. It’s a different level, for sure. “ Griffin had high praise for his rookie teammates. “They all work hard so that’s perfect for the dynamic of our team, just being able to work hard and come here with the mindset of wanting to get better and do extra things.” And even though he’s the veteran on this journey, he’s not yet sending his rookies out for things like donuts and chicken sandwiches. “I’m going to wait for the other veterans to get here,” Griffin joked, laughing. “The real vets.”

