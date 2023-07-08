Andy Murray probably won’t walk away from tennis while his fire still burns so bright | Andy Murray

iis he ready? The headlines might say; history and sentiment say, don’t bet on it. From this keyboard, however, it’s unthinkable for Andy Murray to walk away from tennis when there’s strength in his 36-year-old legs, power in his buzzing racquet and a strange tear in his red eye.

If there’s one compelling case for the best player these islands have produced since Fred Perry to carry on through the twilight of his illustrious career, it’s surely in Murray’s almost perverse compulsion to defy all odds, predictions and whispers in tournament waterholes . He’s been doing it at least since 2019, when his body started falling apart. And, just as importantly, he probably dreads the day it’s all over.

Still, at Wimbledon on Friday night, Murray had the urge to at least wonder if he was approaching the terrible moment. He had just lost in the second round of the championships, well aware that he had put in a performance not far short of his best in a long time, and it had not been good enough to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas over five sets ( the Scots preferred fighting at a distance) in four hours and 40 minutes.

So there he sat 10 years to the day since he won the first of his two Wimbledon titles at 26 lonely and tired, on the flat interview roof of the broadcasting building at Wimbledon, watching the sun go down like this was all scripted Hollywood .

He should have been proud of his losing effort a few moments earlier, after playing brilliantly on what has become his personal turf on Center Court, in a riveting game split between a truncated Thursday evening and a seething Friday afternoon. But Murray is not one for false pride. He is painfully honest, the harshest critic of his own work and, crucially, a man affected by both his emotions and a fault line.

I don’t know, he said. What he didn’t know, or wouldn’t say, or even think about, was how long he could keep losing in the early stages of major tournaments. After all, these are the determining grounds for his pedigree.

Murray has always rated himself against the best. Since he first played against Novak Djokovic at the age of 12, they were born one week apart. Yet he has always considered himself worthy of comparison with the Serb, having beaten him twice in grand finals, here and at Flushing Meadows in 2012.

But this is not a matter of numbers. It’s a struggle with his mind. Murray will continue if the fire is still burning, and it was very much on fire against Tsitsipas. It was there before a ball was hit and, unless he’s had a dramatic shift in perspective, it’ll be there this morning, next week and for a few more months.

Andy Murray has defied all odds in recent years to keep playing. Photo: Sbastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

Two days before the tournament, Murray confided that he was far from done. And, in what could be a reflection of the contemporary mood, he said it would be the level of his achievements as well as his results that would determine his path forward.

I have an idea in my head when I would like to stop, he said. [But] that is not final. It’s good to do that so you can start planning a bit, but I don’t think I would announce anything too far in advance because I want to play as long as possible while still feeling good physically and competitively.