AKWESASNE CELEBRATES A PIECE OF HOCKEY HISTORY

Last Friday was a different kind of pride day for Akwesasne.

For the first time, a hockey player from the sprawling community, spanning two countries and two provinces, was selected in the National Hockey League draft.

Carey Terrance now the pride of Akwesasne – was taken by Anaheim Ducks in the second round, 59e general. Central Scouting had him pinned at 60e general. He was ranked 30the best North American skater.

Last season was his second with Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. Despite playing on a team that was challenged, he scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists.

As the season ended early for the Otters, Terrance, who grew up in the American part of Akwesasne, was added to Team USA’s world under-18 squad, where he played on a line with Oliver Moore drafted 19e common throughout Chicago. US won the gold medal in the under-18 championship.

Anaheim assistant general manager Martin Madden said the Ducks like Terrance’s speed and scoring ability.

And he’s a very grown kid, Madden noted.

Although he played center last season, the Ducks want to try him on one of the wings.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responding to a two-vehicle collision on a rain-soaked two-lane section of Highway 401 a mile east of Morrisburg on the afternoon of July 13, 1964, could not have imagined the carnage they were in for. hurried.

Seven died instantly in the crash. Three were taken to hospital in critical condition. One, a 17-year-old boy, died five days later to bring the horrific toll to eight. His parents, from Ingleside, died at the scene, along with a relative visiting the family. His 72-year-old grandmother suffered serious injuries.

In the second vehicle, from upstate New York, a man, woman, young son and relative visiting from Israel were killed. A second son survived with serious injuries.

Police said the New York State vehicle passed several cars on the unfinished section between Morrisburg and Cornwall. The theory was that the driver was unaware that he had entered an unfinished section of 401 with only two lanes.

Despite the carnage, it was not the worst highway accident in the United States. On July 31, 1953, a Colonial Coach bus rolled into the Williamsburg Canal after hitting a pickup truck parked on the side of narrow Highway 2. It claimed 20 passengers.

A coroner’s inquest into the 401 crash placed the blame on the driver of the New York State car that passed several vehicles. The county was criticized for building Highway 401 in sections where four lanes transitioned to two lanes in parts of Eastern Ontario.

ALSO IN JULY 1964 One of Cornwall’s oldest homes, Williams’ home at Augustus and Third Streets was demolished. The house, built in 1822, stood empty. … Mother Nature turned up the heat in the Cornwall area in the first two weeks of July with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Crops in the counties were described as parched and wilting. On one of the hottest days, the local ice factory produced five tons of ice. … The Raisin Region Conservative Authority budget of $7,000 was approved by the county. It raised $5,000 for capital projects and $2,000 for administration. … Highland Nursing Home in Massena was converted into a nursing home. Owned by a resident of Cornwall Edward Kaneb, it opened in 1956. … After receiving complaints of speeding on the city streets, the City Council asked Cornwall Police to strengthen traffic enforcement. One municipality called city streets drag strips. … An outdoor wrestling card at the Athletic Grounds drew 2,400 fans. Edward Carpentier And Murderer Joe Christie were featured in the main event. … Doug Kasselman scored his sixth no-hitter of the season as Williamsburg beat Morrisburg 7–0 in the Dundas Fastball League game. He struckout 11 batters. It was his second no-hitter in as many games. … The gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Water Street Arena was attended by 2,400 from Ontario, Quebec, and New York State. … The average city water bill rose $2. The average bill two installments a year was $8. … Howard Smith Paper Mill’s 1,400 hourly wage workers received a nine cents an hour raise. The new base fare was $2.07.

BITS Note to Yevgeny Prigozhin, former leader of the Wagner Group now hiding in Belarus: look for a hotel with only two floors or a hotel without windows. … Olivia Cho, the new mayor of Toronto, is living proof that there is life after political death. She finished third in the 2014 Toronto mayoral race, won by Ford. She lost a bid in the 2015 federal election. … Ironically, while Prime Minister Ford ranted against Chow during the campaign, she inherits extraordinary mayoral powers given to major city mayors by Ford. … Former defender of the Royals Dave Ezard, who died in 1995 at the age of 36, was inducted into the Quebec Junior Hockey League Hall of Fame last month. were also initiated Stephane Richer, Rick Vaive, Roberto Luongo And Alan Vigneault. Other Royals in the hall are Tim Bernhardt, Dale Hawerchuk And Richard Brodeur. Ezard’s 112 goals in the regular season remains a record for Q defenders. His back-to-back 35 goals in the regular season are unmatched to this day.

resident of Cornwall Wayne McDonaldathletic director at the University of Victoria for 14 years, died June 4. He was 74. During his tenure, U of V won 31 national championships in various sports.

Inducted into the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame in 2014, MacDonald suffered a severe stroke in 2002 that left him in a wheelchair.

Victoria Times-Colonist columnist Cleve Deensaw said MacDonald was known to be masterfully adept at navigating the meager funding given to Canadian college sports compared to the US where money flows from a lucrative tap.

TRIVIA In the TV series Bonanza, Ben Cartwright had three sons. Name the actor who played son Hoss?

TRIVIA ANSWER Lieutenant Colonel. George Stanley, a dean at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston, designed the Canadian maple leaf flag.

QUOTED The longer you are off the street, the easier it is to forget the uncertainty of speed and the imperfections of police decisions. To lead police, you must be police. – Lewis Kliem, former New York police officer, author, educator and lawyer.