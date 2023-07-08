GLAMORGAN CRICKET SHOWS ITS OUTREACH WORK ON ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

July 2023 will see the culmination of the Community Department of Glamorgan Cricket’s work, through the CC4 Museum of Welsh Cricket, on an innovative project on environmental education, looking at how cricket can be played in the future in warmer and wetter weather and in sustainable and environmentally friendly stadiums.

Work began last year when the museum, along with 36 small museums across the UK, was recognized to receive a grant from the Royal Society in its Places of Science programme. Since the award, the Community Department has worked with staff and pupils at Pencaerau Primary School in Cardiff and with CENIN, a Bridgend-based developer of renewable energy projects. The students visited both the Sophia Gardens and the Parc Stormy headquarters of CENIN and learned about a number of important issues related to the environment and sustainability.

In addition to creating material and videos for the museum’s website, the student’s work has been featured at The Royal Society’s prestigious Summer Science Exhibition at their London headquarters, alongside Dr. Andrew Hignell, the museum’s curator, and Glamorgan Cricket’s heritage and education coordinator. deliver a number of lectures on the project and the potential impact of global warming on cricket as part of the enrichment activities at The Royal Society’s Exhibition on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July.

“It has been a very valuable and stimulating project,” said Andrew, “particularly because we have been able to make very innovative use of the museum’s extensive collection of archival photographs and other material on the fascinating history of Sophia Gardens. Our site is located located in a conservation area and the students carefully considered the current eco-challenges, as well as proposing some fantastic ideas to adapt stadiums in the future, and to change spectator behavior We are also delighted to be working with CENIN work and the visit to Parc Stormy clearly helped the pupils produce some high quality ideas.” here to see the student’s ideas and to watch some of the videos made about the project.

“Pencaerau Primary School is delighted to be working with Glamorgan Cricket to develop ideas for a more sustainable future,” said Sam Lane, the Senior Leader at Pencaerau PS. “We understand that our natural world is diverse and dynamic, influenced by processes and human actions. As ethically informed citizens of Wales and the world, it is important that our children have opportunities to make an impact on those around them. We are grateful to have been given this opportunity by The Royal Society and the support we have also received from CENIN.”

CENIN Director Martyn Popham said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Glamorgan Cricket and helping the young people of Pencaerau School design their own sustainable stadiums. We are in the midst of a climate crisis that requires collective action from all sectors and to see the students like this, being involved in this project gives me a lot of confidence in our future generations.”

The Royal Society’s Places of Science program aims to spark curiosity, interest and enthusiasm through creative exploration of science. “The projects that have been funded have used a wide range of creative activities and content to inspire their local communities,” says Professor Jonathan Ashmore, Chair of the Places of Science panel and Professor of Biophysics at University College, London. “This year’s award winners have also actively ensured that their projects are accessible to everyone in their local community and will inspire future local generations.”

The Royal Society is a self-governing Fellowship of many of the world’s leading scientists from all fields of science, engineering and medicine. The fundamental purpose of the Society, as it has been since its founding in 1660, is to recognize, promote and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity. CENIN is a Bridgend-based renewable energy developer committed to driving a greener future and maximizing the benefits for the communities in which they operate. Through an innovative approach to renewable energy supply, CENIN is using the Earth’s natural resources to unlock the hidden green energy potential that will help Wales meet its commitment to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. As part of its commitment to local communities, CENIN offers all grade 6 students from schools near its projects a free visit to CENIN’s Parc Stormy HQ, where they will have a unique opportunity to see renewable energy generation in action. In addition to a tour of the site, the young people also receive a curriculum-led lesson in the on-site ‘Knowledge Hub’ from one of CENIN’s team of sustainability experts. Read more on www.cenin.co.uk or contact [email protected]