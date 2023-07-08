Sports
GLAMORGAN CRICKET SHOWS ITS OUTREACH WORK ON ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION
July 2023 will see the culmination of the Community Department of Glamorgan Cricket’s work, through the CC4 Museum of Welsh Cricket, on an innovative project on environmental education, looking at how cricket can be played in the future in warmer and wetter weather and in sustainable and environmentally friendly stadiums.
Work began last year when the museum, along with 36 small museums across the UK, was recognized to receive a grant from the Royal Society in its Places of Science programme. Since the award, the Community Department has worked with staff and pupils at Pencaerau Primary School in Cardiff and with CENIN, a Bridgend-based developer of renewable energy projects. The students visited both the Sophia Gardens and the Parc Stormy headquarters of CENIN and learned about a number of important issues related to the environment and sustainability.
In addition to creating material and videos for the museum’s website, the student’s work has been featured at The Royal Society’s prestigious Summer Science Exhibition at their London headquarters, alongside Dr. Andrew Hignell, the museum’s curator, and Glamorgan Cricket’s heritage and education coordinator. deliver a number of lectures on the project and the potential impact of global warming on cricket as part of the enrichment activities at The Royal Society’s Exhibition on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July.
“It has been a very valuable and stimulating project,” said Andrew, “particularly because we have been able to make very innovative use of the museum’s extensive collection of archival photographs and other material on the fascinating history of Sophia Gardens. Our site is located located in a conservation area and the students carefully considered the current eco-challenges, as well as proposing some fantastic ideas to adapt stadiums in the future, and to change spectator behavior We are also delighted to be working with CENIN work and the visit to Parc Stormy clearly helped the pupils produce some high quality ideas.” here to see the student’s ideas and to watch some of the videos made about the project.
“Pencaerau Primary School is delighted to be working with Glamorgan Cricket to develop ideas for a more sustainable future,” said Sam Lane, the Senior Leader at Pencaerau PS. “We understand that our natural world is diverse and dynamic, influenced by processes and human actions. As ethically informed citizens of Wales and the world, it is important that our children have opportunities to make an impact on those around them. We are grateful to have been given this opportunity by The Royal Society and the support we have also received from CENIN.”
CENIN Director Martyn Popham said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Glamorgan Cricket and helping the young people of Pencaerau School design their own sustainable stadiums. We are in the midst of a climate crisis that requires collective action from all sectors and to see the students like this, being involved in this project gives me a lot of confidence in our future generations.”
The Royal Society’s Places of Science program aims to spark curiosity, interest and enthusiasm through creative exploration of science. “The projects that have been funded have used a wide range of creative activities and content to inspire their local communities,” says Professor Jonathan Ashmore, Chair of the Places of Science panel and Professor of Biophysics at University College, London. “This year’s award winners have also actively ensured that their projects are accessible to everyone in their local community and will inspire future local generations.”
The Royal Society is a self-governing Fellowship of many of the world’s leading scientists from all fields of science, engineering and medicine. The fundamental purpose of the Society, as it has been since its founding in 1660, is to recognize, promote and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity. CENIN is a Bridgend-based renewable energy developer committed to driving a greener future and maximizing the benefits for the communities in which they operate. Through an innovative approach to renewable energy supply, CENIN is using the Earth’s natural resources to unlock the hidden green energy potential that will help Wales meet its commitment to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. As part of its commitment to local communities, CENIN offers all grade 6 students from schools near its projects a free visit to CENIN’s Parc Stormy HQ, where they will have a unique opportunity to see renewable energy generation in action. In addition to a tour of the site, the young people also receive a curriculum-led lesson in the on-site ‘Knowledge Hub’ from one of CENIN’s team of sustainability experts. Read more on www.cenin.co.uk or contact [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/glamorgan-cricket-showcases-its-outreach-work-on-environmental-education
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Beats, Sanford Garden Club, May 28, 2023
- GLAMORGAN CRICKET SHOWS ITS OUTREACH WORK ON ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION
- Beta testing Google’s new Pixel Call Screen (possibly with AI)
- 49 Winchester plays a free show in Vail on Tuesday
- Silverstone style watch: how F1 inspired fashion over the years
- Prime Minister Marape thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his very successful one-day visit to Papua New Guinea
- The Wire creator David Simon says Hollywood has always had a healthy disdain for writers
- Chase Yager named a USILA Scholar All-American
- Zelensky marks 500 days of Russian invasion by thanking soldiers and other defenders of Ukraine
- Unity is essential to hold diversity together
- Turkish music icon, actor zkan Uur dies aged 69
- Crown Princess Victoria looks radiant in her traditional Swedish outfit