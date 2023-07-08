Rachel Stuhlmann, the world’s No. 1 tennis influencer, hit by a foul ball at Dodgers Game – OutKick





Rachel Stuhlmann, the No. 1 tennis influencer in the world, was assaulted during last night’s Dodgers game. In a story as old as time — or since texting began, whenever that was — Stuhlmann texted away during the game when she took a foul ball straight to the phone. Bam. Just like that. Didn’t even see it coming! Always turn your head in the park, Rachel. That’s baseball game 101. “At the Dodgers game, a foul ball just hit my phone while I was texting LOL,” she tweeted, seemingly showing the phone survived the impact. At the Dodgers game and a foul ball just hit my phone while I was texting LOL — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) July 8, 2023 I’m crazy because my hand-eye coordination is flawless. But I didn’t pay attention to catch it — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) July 8, 2023 Rachel Stuhlmann takes the foul ball in time Ever been hit by a foul ball? It’s shocking – whether you see it coming or not. When the Dodgers did spring training in Vero Beach—a glorious spell, I might add—I took a foul ball straight off the chest down the third base line. Not great, and I was a CATCHER for 15 years. Maybe that’s why I only got D3? Who knows. Anyway, all’s well that ends well for Rachel Stuhlmann, so everyone can breathe easy. The world’s No. 1 tennis influencer — otherwise known as tennis’ Paige Spiranac — certainly seemed OK based on the photo above. Seems fine to me. It’s been a long few months for Rachel too. She told OutKick earlier this year that his following has skyrocketed — which isn’t surprising considering she’s a fan favorite here — and she’s even planning a subscription service here soon. Since that article, my life has been a whirlwind,” she said of an OutKick article in February. “I’ve grown my brand significantly, I’ve been given many more great opportunities, I’ve launched my store. I’m working on so many great projects including my own subscription site. “I am very excited about where I am going and feel like the sky is the limit. The subscription service, for those wondering, is called LoveRachel, which will be available through its website, rachelstuhlmann. com. In addition, she also celebrated the Fourth of July on the tennis courts earlier this week before starting the Dodgers game. Not a bad way to start the new month, right? Strap in. Rachel Stuhlmann is here and she’s not going anywhere – despite how many foul balls come her way.

