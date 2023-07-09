England vs Australia, Headingley test, Alex Carey haircut rubbish, video, cricket news

Cricket Australia has categorically denied a false report that wicketkeeper Alex Carey walked out of a hairdresser in Leeds without paying.

Speak against BBC test match special on Thursday, former England captain Alastair Cook falsely claimed that Carey failed to pay for an AU$57 haircut at a local hairdresser that only accepted cash.

The barber says the Australians were in, Cook explained.

He didn’t know his cricket very well, so he told me what they looked like.

He said Marnus (Labuschagne), the funny one. Then David Warner had a haircut, Usman (Khawaja) had a haircut and he says “Oh there’s another one

He says: One of them, I think his name is Alex. I said: Alex Carey, wicket-keeper?

He says he didn’t pay. It was one of those hairdressers who only had cash, and he promised him that he would make a transfer later in the day.

True story. Maybe he’s already paid.

Adam Mahmood, who works at Doc Barnets Barber Shop in Leeds, shared The sun: We don’t take cards, and Alex said he didn’t have cash on him.

There is literally a Tesco ATM just around the corner that he could have run to.

He could have gone back to their hotel and been no more than five minutes, but instead he said he would hand it over.

Maybe he forgot. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s not paid by Monday, I’m not happy.

However, CA has unequivocally dismissed the story by revealing that Carey has not had a haircut since last month’s World Test Championship final in London. News Corp reports.

According to CA, another Australian team member had visited the hairdresser and later paid for the haircut via international transfer. They have a receipt that proves the transaction.

Australian vice-captain Steve Smith posted on Threads: I can confirm Alex Carey hasn’t had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts straight The Sun.

Cook sheepishly apologized for the misunderstanding on Saturday BBC TMS: There has also been a bit of a fuss on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut that may have been covered on the radio recently.

A case of mistaken identity, so my apologies for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey.

The drama comes after Carey became embroiled in a controversy over the Spirit of Cricket after he punched England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on day five of the second Ashes Test at Lords.

The 31-year-old was targeted by the Headingley crowd on day one of the third Test, booing the South Australian relentlessly as he walked out to bat in the first innings.

Onlookers on the Western Terrace cheered for joy after Carey hit a bouncer on the shoulder during the evening session. Later, a group of Leeds fans made the famous scene Monty Python’s Life of Brian by taking their shoes off and singing: Shoes off if you hate Carey.