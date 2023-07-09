Sports
Oklahoma football recruiting: Four-star TE Davon Mitchell commits to Sooners, will be reclassified in the class of 2024
From that Mitchella top-20 prospect in the class of 2025 committed to Oklahoma on Saturday on his Instagram Live, while also announcing he will reclassify and join the Sooners in 2024. Mitchell, a product of Los Alamitos, California, preferred Oklahoma over finalists Alabama and Miami.
“It was really hard,” Mitchell told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “Friday I went to Miami and Oklahoma and really liked both schools for a lot of the same reasons. I wanted to find a school where they throw the ball to the end, where I had a good relationship with the coaching staff and where I felt comfortable felt with the players and the campus and in the end I just felt like OU was the best option for me.
Mitchell told Biggins that he visited the Oklahoma campus more than anywhere else, although he made unofficial visits to Miami in April and June. The Sooners were also one of the first Power Five programs to offer Mitchell a scholarship in June 2022.
“Oklahoma has been there with me from the beginning,” said Mitchell. “I really like the staff and I have a really strong relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Venables. They started recruiting me when I was just a freshman and when Coach Venables came in they contacted me right away. That meant always a lot to me and I’m excited to be a Sooner.”
Mitchell ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 tight end in the Class of 2025, putting him in the five-star range. However, now that he plans to enroll a year early, his ranking will be adjusted to fit the 2024 crop of prospects.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Mitchell is the 12th prospect to join Oklahoma’s recruiting class in 2024. If his ranking holds, he will be the second top-100 prospect to date to commit to the Sooners .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/oklahoma-football-recruiting-four-star-te-davon-mitchell-commits-to-sooners-will-reclassify-into-2024-class/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fun & Fitness, Bollywood Fusion Dance with Silverfit!, Thu 27 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM
- Oklahoma football recruiting: Four-star TE Davon Mitchell commits to Sooners, will be reclassified in the class of 2024
- Carlos Alcaraz won’t worry about looking humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic
- This businessman is India’s original Big Bull, founded Rs 300 lakh crore Bombay Stock Exchange
- Pay attention: Joe Biden warned Xi Jinping after meeting with Vladimir Putin
- US cities where rents have increased the most
- Filipino Culture in Virginia Beach Celebrated at Annual Event
- can not sleep? You might be surprised why (and here’s what you can do about it)
- bleeding heartland
- Billboard Jokowi-Prabowo attacks Central Java, here is the response of the Secretary General of the PDI-P
- David Simon says Hollywood has always looked down on writers
- England vs Australia, Headingley test, Alex Carey haircut rubbish, video, cricket news