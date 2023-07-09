Oklahoma football recruiting: Four-star TE Davon Mitchell commits to Sooners, will be reclassified in the class of 2024

From that Mitchella top-20 prospect in the class of 2025 committed to Oklahoma on Saturday on his Instagram Live, while also announcing he will reclassify and join the Sooners in 2024. Mitchell, a product of Los Alamitos, California, preferred Oklahoma over finalists Alabama and Miami.

“It was really hard,” Mitchell told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “Friday I went to Miami and Oklahoma and really liked both schools for a lot of the same reasons. I wanted to find a school where they throw the ball to the end, where I had a good relationship with the coaching staff and where I felt comfortable felt with the players and the campus and in the end I just felt like OU was the best option for me.

Mitchell told Biggins that he visited the Oklahoma campus more than anywhere else, although he made unofficial visits to Miami in April and June. The Sooners were also one of the first Power Five programs to offer Mitchell a scholarship in June 2022.

“Oklahoma has been there with me from the beginning,” said Mitchell. “I really like the staff and I have a really strong relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Venables. They started recruiting me when I was just a freshman and when Coach Venables came in they contacted me right away. That meant always a lot to me and I’m excited to be a Sooner.”

Mitchell ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 tight end in the Class of 2025, putting him in the five-star range. However, now that he plans to enroll a year early, his ranking will be adjusted to fit the 2024 crop of prospects.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Mitchell is the 12th prospect to join Oklahoma’s recruiting class in 2024. If his ranking holds, he will be the second top-100 prospect to date to commit to the Sooners .