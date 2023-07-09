Has the seductive grass of Wimbledon robbed the Grand Slam of its magic?





Three-time Grand Slam tournament finalist Casper Ruud took a non-traditional approach to preparing for Wimbledon, widely regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament. It included attending more concerts with his favorite singer, The Weeknd, than playing actual tennis matches on grass. It is not surprising that Liam Broady, a 29-year-old journeyman from Great Britain who is ranked 142 in the world, knocked Ruud out in the second round on Thursday. Ruud, number 4 in the world, thought that was fine. He’s a much better grass field player than I am, Ruud said of Broady. There was a time when many of the best tennis players made success at Wimbledon the focus of their season, and some considered their careers incomplete unless they had won in the sport’s birthplace. Everyone from Rod Laver to Martina Navratilova has said they came to Wimbledon to connect with the sport’s roots.

Today, with the growing prominence of the other three Grand Slam tournaments and the grass-court season evolving into an odd one-month or so detour from the rest of the tennis calendar, many top players can’t find the time or space to be good on grass a priority. If it costs them tennis immortality, so be it.

As blasphemous as it is to say, for many players, even great ones, Wimbledon has become just another Grand Slam tournament. I don’t know if winning Wimbledon is bigger in my opinion than winning the US Open or winning the Australian Open, said Victoria Azarenka, the former world No. 1. They are all very important tournaments. Wimbledon is partly to blame. In the early 2000s, with better racket and string technology helping players hit the ball with renewed vigor, Wimbledon began seeding its courts entirely with perennial ryegrass instead of the mix of ryegrass and red fescue it had been using. The switch made the courts more durable and yielded cleaner, higher bounces, making the surfaces look much more like a hard court than a ruddy rink.

Around the same time, the French Open made its courts harder and faster, effectively causing the extinction of the clay court specialist who won in Paris but nowhere else. Within a few years, the game at the four Grand Slam tournaments had become more similar than usual. The same players started winning almost all of them, and the accumulation of Grand Slam tournament titles over the course of a career became the dominant tennis narrative, rather than who could win that August title in front of members of the British royal family in their court box. Still, it remains true that grass tennis is unlike any other tennis, and the All England Club still has many fans. Among them are nearly all British players, many of whom grew up chasing tennis balls on grass at their local clubs, and Novak Djokovic, now regarded as the greatest player of the Open Era, which began in 1968. He marks the beginning of his tennis career. living watching Wimbledon on television as a little boy. Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda, both top Americans, said they wish the turf season was longer because it suited their style and was pure. Bob Bryan, the U.S. Davis Cup captain and winner of four Wimbledon doubles titles, said nothing was more goosebumps than walking through the wrought-iron gates of the All England Club.

It’s the holy grail of the sport, Bryan said. Nothing beats it. Yes, but damn grass, that classic surface that used to be the venue for three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has all but disappeared from the sport.

Daniil Medvedev from Russia said he had always loved Wimbledon’s flowers, all perfect in color and in just the right place; the food; the luxury dressing rooms. But then you have to play on grass, which can make even the best feel like they are bad at tennis. You lose, you go crazy, Medvedev said. You’re like, no, I played so badly. Stefanos Tsitsipas spent part of the interregnum between the French Open and Wimbledon posting to social media from luxurious venues with his new soulmate, Paula Badosa of Spain, a star of the women’s tour, instead of practicing on grass. He said a win on clay, especially at the French Open, left him feeling rough and dirty and spent in the best way. On grass, he said, it can feel clean and a little empty, though he looked far from it on that Friday after beating Andy Murray, one of the game’s best grass-court players, on Center Court. There is another problem for men. Djokovic has been so good here for so long, winning the last four Wimbledon men’s singles titles, seven overall and 31 consecutive matches representing the rest of the field at times, what’s the point?

It looks like he’s getting better, said Lorenzo Musetti, the up and coming Italian who, to his surprise, only recently started winning on grass. He said he struggled there because he could stand anywhere else and whale away on the ball. At Wimbledon, even with the new grass, the ball remains low enough to allow players to essentially squat for three hours using their feet and their calf and thigh muscles to power their movements, like ski racers descending a slope. That may be one of the reasons why Djokovic excels. He was an excellent skier before going all-in on tennis and many tall players can’t handle the demands of grass. Women struggle too. Iga Swiatek, the world No. 1, who has never progressed past the fourth round at Wimbledon, said her deep runs at the French Open, which she won over the past two years, left her with not enough time to finish. rest and play enough games to get used to the unpredictable bounces on grass. She said she had considered training on grass in the off-season in November and December, but decided that would leave her unprepared for the Australian Open in January.

Throughout the year, I don’t really think about that, she said of turf prep. Alexander Davidovich Fokina, a Spaniard who is promising and dangerous on clay and hard courts, said he struggled with his confidence as soon as he stepped onto grass. Just very, very loud, he said. Then there’s Andrey Rublev, another Russian, who described grass as a maddening, terrifying form of tennis, with short rallies and results that could seem illogical.

You feel so confident, and then you go out on the court and man, he makes four aces, back twice, unreal out of nowhere, he breaks you and the set is over, Rublev said. And maybe sometimes you feel super tight, like, I can’t move, I can’t put one ball in the lane. And then that guy makes two double faults, and the ball hits the frame of your racket and goes in, you break it, and then you win a set. Medvedev doesn’t even think playing the preliminary grass tournaments will make much of a difference, because grass is different in Germany, the Netherlands and the different locations in England. He said the All England Club field courts played extremely fast and the stadium courts were slow. Will he ever feel at home on the grass? After his second-round win on Friday, he said he might be getting closer. Maybe at the door, he said. Not inside, but at the door. As for Ruud, he said after his loss that he would keep trying, but winning Wimbledon might not be in the cards. Every time he lets loose on his deadly forehand, he feels like he’s going to tumble and get hurt by the way he lands and then have to push off to chase the next shot. He did compete in the men’s doubles tournament, which would allow him to stay for a while before returning to clay court in Europe later this month, but withdrew due to shoulder pain on Saturday.

Now he has more free time, with The Weeknd giving two concerts in London this weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/08/sports/tennis/wimbledon-grass-all-england-club.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos