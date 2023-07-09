Sports
Zadina Exit creates selection spot; The future of Kris Draper
No one in the Detroit organization, GM Steve Yzerman in particular, liked how Filip Zadina’s departure went. But the result of the contract termination: Detroit has about $13.5 million in cap space (according to capfriendly.com).
That figure includes Alex Lyon who plays in the American Hockey League. In addition, the Red Wings still have to pay restricted free agent Joe Veleno. AFP Analytics Projects Veleno’s salary will be $1,259 million on a two-year deal. It wouldn’t be surprising if Yzerman gave him $1.3 or 1.4 million. Veleno has made progress. Zadina earned an average of $1.8 million per season
But the other factor of Zadina’s departure is that it frees up a roster spot. The Red Wings currently have 13 forwards, seven defenders and two goalkeepers for 22 players on the roster.
That could be a place for Alex DeBrincat. (It should be noted that a DeBrincat deal may include someone from Detroit’s roster.)
If the DeBrincat deal falls through, players like Elmer Soderblom, or one of the young defenders, or Marco Kasper could claim it. Also, don’t rule out the Red Wings getting another veteran. Yzerman has said he is still talking to other GMs.
Red Wings off season
Kris Draper’s promotion to assistant general manager likely means we’ll hear his name mentioned in connection with future GM openings, especially as the Red Wings turn the corner to decency.
It’s not likely to happen any time soon, although you never know. Draper ticks a lot of boxes as a former player and scouting director. Plus, he has an undeniable managerial presence and you’d think he interviews really well.
Here’s what Draper said about his ambition to be a GM one day: “With the direction of where I’m going with my career, it’s something I’d like to do one day. If an organization feels I’m ready and I’ve put in the time and they understand that, we’ll see where that leads. The commitment of the Detroit Red Wings is something that means a lot to me. Well, look where this is going. For me it’s about being a Detroit Red Wing and winning again. I want the players in this dressing room to experience what I experienced as a player. It’s something I’ve never forgotten.”
In case you missed it
- Alexandre Doucet is ready for his next challenge with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
- Filip Zadina’s contract termination shows how difficult it is to project 18-year-old draft picks.
- Kris Draper was promoted to assistant general manager, but he remains in charge of Detroit’s amateur scouting.
- After an expected slow start in North Dakota, Red Wings draft pick Dylan James finished strong.
Hockey Now Network
Boston: Jimmy Murphy explains that Tyler Bertuzzi never offered the Boston Bruins the option of a one-year contract. That’s the offer he accepted from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston Bruins
Buffalo: Jack Quinn’s injury creates an opportunity for someone else on Buffalo’s roster. buffalo sabers.
Chicago: Corey Perry, once much hated by Blackhawks fans, enjoys playing for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Florida: Spencer Knight has received special permission to come to the Panthers’ Development Camp. Florida Panthers.
Los Angeles: At age 35, Kings center Anze Kopitar received a two-year extension for $7 AAV. Good decision considering he is still playing at elite level. Kings of Los Angeles.
Montreal: Canadiens would-be defenseman David Reinbacher had an emotional phone call with his parents after signing his first NHL contract. You must watch the video. Canadians from Montreal.
Philadelphia: Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr gives his assessment of the team’s draft class for 2023. Philadelphia fliers.
Pittsburgh: With so much going on around the NHL, it’s easy to forget that Kyle Dubas is still looking for a general manager to work under him. Also, he is apparently looking at Plan B options for a defender if he can’t make an Erik Karlsson trade work. Pittsburgh Penguins.
Washington: The Capitals have already signed Andrew Cristall to an entry-level deal for the second round of 2023. Washington capitals.
Vegas: Chris Gawlik gives his take on how well the veteran Vegas defense will go forward. Vegas Golden Knights.
