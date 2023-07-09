Island Games return after four years





Four years have passed since the last Island Games, which were held in Gibraltar in 2019.

A global pandemic, travel restrictions and an uncertain future saw the 2021 Games postponed, with this year’s host Guernsey waiting until this weekend to open its doors to the more than 2,000 athletes attending the games.

Twenty-four islands, including Gibraltar, will compete in the Guernsey 2023 Island Games. Debuts the island of Gozo, recently admitted to the International Islands Games Association.

Tonight, Saturday 8 July, the opening ceremony of the Games will take place in Guernsey. It marks the end of a four-year wait for the Games to return, the longest since the Games opened in 1985.

Originally launched as the Inter-Island Games, as part of the Isle of Man International Year of Sport, and intended to be a one-off sporting event. With only fifteen islands and 600 participants and officials participating, the Games cost only 70,000 at the time.

A far cry from the numbers now estimated for hosting the games. With nearly 3,000 participants and officials, the Island Games in Guernsey will see a total of 14 sports take place across 25 venues.

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, pétanque, cycling, football, golf, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis and triathlon will be full of activities over seven days.

The opening ceremony will take place tonight along the city’s seafront and has been described by organizers as a heart-wrenching, music-filled spectacle. One of the highlights will be the parade of the 2,194 athletes from North Beach to Albert Pier.

Athletes will have traveled from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean, from the North Atlantic to the Caribbean to compete in the Games, which for some participants have now become one of the most important international competitions.

Samba, bagpipes, a big band, cheerleaders, majorettes and a vintage Guernsey tractor are all part of the lineup for the opening ceremony of the NatWest International Island Games along the coast of Town, organizers said this week as final preparations were made. affected. made.

The organizers promise a music-filled, heartbreaking spectacle that showcases the island’s pride and friendliness.

Highlights include the water ceremony on North Beach and the parade of approximately 2,500 athletes and team members from North Beach to the Crown Pier.

For athletes, this is the green light they’ve been waiting for for four years to compete in the Games. Many start early on Sunday mornings as the major sporting events begin to roll out.

Team Gibraltar will be in action from the start with a full schedule for much of the team now in Guernsey.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chronicle.gi/island-games-return-after-four-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos