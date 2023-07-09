Sports
Rumors that Alex Carey won’t pay for a haircut are nonsense by Cricket Australia
Leeds hairdresser accuses Ashes villain Alex Carey of NOT paying for a 30 haircut ahead of Headingley test…but defiantly Cricket Australia gives fiery reply
- Cricket Australia claims Alex Carey did not pay for his haircut
- The British hairdresser claimed that Carey had left without paying
- Cricket Australia says it was another player who paid by bank transfer
Cricket Australia has dismissed claims that Ashes villain Alex Carey failed to pay for his $30 ($57) haircut at a hairdresser while on tour in England.
Adam Mahmood, of Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop, told us The sun newspaper, the Australian wicketkeeper had a deadline of Monday to pay for his decoration – the end of the third Test – after he reportedly left without paying at the cash-only hairdresser.
The Leeds hairdresser claimed that Carey had promised to pay later because he had no notes on him.
Carey is public enemy number one in the UK following his controversial punching of England cricketer Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
Carey, alongside teammates Marnus Labuschagne, 29, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, both 36, are said to have turned up for a quick haircut on the eve of the Third Test at Headingley.
Claims that Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey (pictured left at Lord’s last week and right at Headingley on Thursday) did not pay for his haircut have been made nonsense by Cricket Australia claiming it was an entirely different player who had paid by bank transfer
Carey (pictured with his wife Eloise) is public enemy number one in the UK after controversially punching beloved English cricketer Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes test at Lord’s.
Mahmood claimed that while the others posed for snaps and paid for their haircuts, Carey refused to have his picture taken and left without paying.
However, Cricket Australia flatly denied the allegation, claiming the wicket-keeper didn’t even get a haircut and that it was another player.
It is clear that the team member immediately paid for the haircut via international transfer, not realizing that the hairdresser did not accept card payments.
The Aussie player is said to have the receipt which he will be taking to the hairdresser later today to clear his and Carey’s names.
The barber also cut the hair of former England captain Alastair Cook (right), with the commentator sharing the false rumor on the BBC
The barber also cut the hair of former England captain Alastair Cook, with the commentator sharing the false rumor on the BBC.
He says, ‘One of them, I think his name is Alex’. I said ‘Alex Carey, wicket-keeper?’ said Cook.
He says ‘he didn’t pay’. It was one of those hairdressers who only had cash and he promised him he would make a transfer later in the day.’
Adam Mahmood of Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop (pictured) in Leeds claimed he gave Alex Carey until Monday to pay

