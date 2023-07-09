Former Hawaii football player Gary Allen dies at age 63





Gary Allen, the most prolific rusher in University of Hawaii football history, passed away today in Los Angeles from heart failure. He was 63. As a Rainbow Warrior tailback for four seasons through 1981, Allen set UH’s career record of 3,451 rushing yards. “If you add it all up, we’ve had some great running backs,” said Jesse Sapolu, a former UH forward who went on to win four Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers. “But everyone knows he’s always there. It is a sad moment for all of us.” Often paired in the backfield with David Toloumu, Allen was known for his determined running style and sweeping shoulder pads. During the workouts, Allen ran every exercise at full throttle. “He ran so damn fast,” said Brian Derby, a former UH lineman who has run a football camp for 27 years. “I’ve never seen anyone — from then until now, in all my years of coaching — practice as hard as he does. We’d do a 28 sweep and he’d get the ball and run all the way to the end zone. And then run back ( to the group) And on the next play he ran all the way to the end zone again. Sapolu said, “He was feisty and always brought good humor to practice. He loved his offensive line. He challenged us. He had a great spirit to him. Allen was the Houston Oilers sixth round pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. He returned punts and was Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys. In 1998, several teammates attended the banquet honoring Allen’s induction into UH’s Circle of Honor. Allen thanked each of them. “We’re here because of the person you are, not the player,” Derby recalled to Allen. “The player is secondary. I’m here because you’re a great person. The friendship we made, that’s more important than anything we’ve done on the field. No one remembers us as players. We’re hasbeens. But they remember remember how we treated people.” In recent years, Allen accompanied teammates on a chartered bus ride from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to attend the Warriors’ road games against UNLV. Restaurant owner Rick Nakashima, who had been friends with Allen for over 40 years, was the organizer of the road trips. “I’m really hurt,” Nakashima said. “Lots of people have died lately, but this… damn, this hurts. Oh, man, Gary was such a good guy. So damn humble too. He was funny and a great guy to hang out with.” Allen is survived by his wife Hilda, daughter Adrian, and son Jaden, a former UH recipient.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/07/08/breaking-news/former-hawaii-football-star-gary-allen-dies-at-63/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos