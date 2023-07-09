There are bigger names than Sinner: Zverev denounces organizers Wimbledon | Tennis news

Wimbledon 2023 was badly marred by rain, with many first and second round matches postponed. The situation also led to adjustment of the schedule, which was also widely criticized. Alexander Zverev criticized the organizers of Wimbledon.

26-year-old German star Alexander Zverev has also joined the bandwagon, criticizing the organisers. While players like Jannik Sinner booked a third round on Wednesday, Zverev ended his first round match on Thursday beating Dutchman Gijs Brouwer 6-4 7(7)-6(4) 7(7)-6(5) . On Friday, he beat Yosuke Watanuki 6-4 5-7 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round, where he will face Matteo Berrettini on Saturday.

Sinner finished his match in the third round on Friday, defeating Quentin Halys and will play his round of 16 on Sunday.

Zverev criticized the adjusted schedule, saying “I really like Jannik – as a person and as a player. He’s an incredible player and will still win big. But there were other names in the draw who hadn’t played the first round yet. not. Like Matteo Berrettini who was already here in the final, or me. I don’t know if Jannik should be put on a field with a roof for a match in the second round.”

“There were other names who have achieved more in tennis than Jannik. I think they had options there. There’s a reason why a Grand Slam tournament lasts two weeks: because we need breaks between the best-of-five games. Breaks I won’t have for the next few days. Looking forward to the second week, that’s definitely not an advantage physically,” he added.

Zverev is currently ranked 21st and the furthest Zverev has reached in Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2017 and 2021. Facing 2021 finalist Berrettini, he will have a huge task but will aim to win and take the title to challenge.