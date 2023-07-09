Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal to lead India’s 10-man table tennis contingent at the 2023 Asian Games





New Delhi [India]July 8 (ANI): Sharath Kamal, reigning Commonwealth Games champion and Asian Cup winner Manika Batra, will lead India’s 10-man table tennis contingent at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Table Tennis Federation of India has released an official statement to announce the 10-man squad. The 19th edition of the Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8, table tennis events will be held from September 25 to October 2. Indian table tennis players made history last edition by winning their first medals at the Asian Games. Sharath Kamal led the Indian men’s team to a bronze medal and he also teamed up with Manika Batra to take bronze in mixed doubles. This year, however, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will team up with Manika Batra in a mixed doubles event. Sharath Kamal plays singles and will play men’s doubles alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. The men’s team of last edition will consist of Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Anthony Amalraj, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar. Manush Shah replaces Anthony Amalraj for this edition while the rest of the team remains the same. Manika Batra became the first Indian female table tennis player to win an Asian Cup medal in Bangkok last year. She will lead the women’s squad consisting of national champion Sreeja Akula, Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and promising youngster Diya Chitale. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will compete in women’s doubles, while Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will be the second Indian women’s pair. Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will compete in men’s singles, while Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will compete in women’s singles. In the Asian Games table tennis competition, only two players per country are allowed to compete in singles. This 10-member squad will also represent India at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in the Republic of Korea from September 3-10. Indian players for Asian Games 2023 table tennis: Men’s singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Women’s singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula Men’s doubles: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah Women’s doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula / Diya Chitale. Mixed doubles: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai. (ANI)

