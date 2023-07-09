Real Salt Lake and Chicho Arango are home Saturday to take on Orlando City in America’s First Field Fireworks Game





HERRMAN, Utah(Thursday, July 6, 2023) Real salt lakeSaturday during MLS matchday 24. Head coach Pablo Mastroenis remains undefeated in seven games in June and July, five wins, two draws, with 13 RSL goals scored by eight different players. Dating back to April 8, RSL are unbeaten in 17 of their last 20 (11 wins, six draws), a streak that includes a club-record 10 consecutive road results, including a NEW club-record four wins in a row and a seven games overall undefeated in both MLS and US Open Cup matches, including advancing to the Open Cup semi-finals in Houston at the end of August.

Saturday’s home kick-off between RSL and Orlando City, another expected sell-out, with the debut of new Designated Player Chicho Arango and possibly that of U-22 MF Nelson Palacio, before concluding with fireworks after the game kicks off at 7.30pm MT in the Apple MLS Season Pass with Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth (ENG) & Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo (SPN); for local coverage, tune in to 6:30p MT for KSL Radio pre-game with David James & Jay Nolly via www.KSSLSports.com/ 1280 AM / 97.5 FM and www.KSLNewsRadio.com/ 1160 AM).

For the third time since May 6, RSL will not play a midweek game ahead of the weekend as RSL attempts to recapture form at its home fortress in Sandy, where a historic average of 2.00 points per game and a win of nearly .700 percentage is not reached in 2023, which saw RSL win only twice during its League campaign and draw four times against four losses.

FINALLY! CHICHO DEBUT SATURDAY

With the arrival of RSL Designated Player FW Chicho Arango, who is expected to start for the first time at home in Claret-and-Cobalt against Orlando City on Saturday, several players, including former LAFC teammate Danny Musovski, along with FW Jefferson Savarino, MF Diego Luna, Captain Damir Kreilach, FW Andrs Gmez, and FW Rubio Rubin, as well as others, all think their attack space, time, quality, and opportunities are increasing. Arango, the former LAFC striker, was named the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year and part of the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters Shield championships in LA returns to MLS after six months with Pachuca in Liga MX. With two caps for the Colombian national team, Arango has scored 32 goals in 58 all-time appearances with LAFC, and has been training with RSL since arriving in Utah on June 10.

PALACIO ARRIVED, WILL APPEAR SOON

Last Thursday morning, RSL officially welcomed U22 MF Nelson Palacio, a Colombian international who came over permanently from Atltico Nacional. Palacio becomes the fourth Cafetero all acquired in the last six months as Palacio and Arango join Andrs Gmez and Brayan Vera on the RSL roster. Only Portland Timbers (five) have more Colombians on their current MLS roster, as Palacio will be eligible along with Arango on July 8. Due to the length and intensity of Palacio’s recent Colombian season and playoff run, his home debut will likely be next Saturday. July 15 against Red Bull New York.

