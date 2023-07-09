England beat Australia by five wickets at Lord’s in Women’s Ashes to trail the tourists 6-4 in multi-format series





England have recorded back-to-back T20 International victories to keep the Women’s Ashes series alive. Cheered on by an exuberant 21,610 crowd at Lord’s, England chased a rain-corrected target of 119 in 14 overs with four balls to spare. The result means Australia now have a 6-4 point lead, with a 6-0 lead after winning the Test and opening T20I. However, they only need to win one of the three remaining ODI matches to retain the Ashes. Australia had posted 7-155 in the third and final T20 at Lord’s on Saturday. That goal was subsequently adjusted after rain timed out the game during the innings interval. Danni Whyatt led England’s chase with a 15-ball 26, but she and Sophia Dunkley were sent off in successive balls on a score of 39. However, Jess Jonasson, struggling with the wet ball, went for 14 in the sixth over and at 2-57 the home side were half way through the target after six overs. Darcie Brown (18-1 from three overs) held them back with a five-run to spare, but teenager Alice Capsey (46 for 22) and veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt (25 for 24) batted 68 in 44 balls for the third wicket. Excellent ground field kept Australia in but with eight balls remaining England needed only two to win. Georgia Wareham (1-10 from two) and Jonasson tested their nerves, sending Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight off in three run-less balls. Megan Schutt took the key wickets from Danni Wyatt and Alice Capsey as Australia’s victory at Lord’s retained the Women’s Ashes. ( ) But Dani Gibson hit her first ball in reverse for four to cause Australia’s first T20 series loss since 2017. Batting in the first women’s Ashes T20 held at the ground, Australia struggled to get going, but 37 from the last three overs allowed them to put up a defensible, if disappointing, score. England struggled to take their chances and dropped five catches, although they were not overly expensive. Skipper Alyssa Healy hit the first two balls to the boundary, but was then dropped before being lbw for 16 in an eventful 10-ball innings. After Tahlia McGrath (10 of 13) mishit to mid-off, Beth Mooney (32 of 27) and Ash Gardner (32 of 25) attempted to inject acceleration. Mooney played on trying to drive up Sciver-Brunt while Gardner was caught by Amy Jones getting up from a bouncer after attacking the same bowler. Ellyse Perry (34 from 25) and Grace Harris (25 from 15) managed to hit and scramble enough in a late flurry to make Australia competitive. The series now moves onto the first of the ODIs in Bristol on Wednesday. MONKEY

